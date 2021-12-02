Alford takes over as Corbin Senior Citizen Center Director

CORBIN — Christy Alford has officially taken over as Corbin Senior Citizen Center Director after the retirement of longtime director Beverly Faulkner.

Though not originally from the area, Alford has begun planting her roots in the community after she and her husband, Kevin, along with their two youngest children, moved to Williamsburg from Lizella, Georgia.

Alford previously worked as a church secretary and prior to that, she worked at a senior independent living facility for just over a year. She also had personal experience in senior care, as she cared for her grandmother for over 12 years.

When she and her family first made their move to Kentucky, Alford said she first began working at a medical office but it wasn’t the right fit for her.

“I prayed and then I came across this job and I decided to apply and just see what it was all about and I’ve just fell in love with it,” Alford said. “It has felt like home.”

Even though she hasn’t had the opportunity to meet the seniors on a personal level, since the center has been closed since March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alford has been able to meet many of the seniors — behind masks — when they have driven through to pick up their daily meals, but she is longing for the day that seniors can be welcomed back inside the center so she can form real relationships with each of them.

“Just as soon as I learn what they drive and what they look like in their cars, then they’ll look totally different when they come inside facility,” Alford said. “I’m looking forward to them coming back in and just doing activities and getting to know each and every one of them. That’s what I’ve really missed and I didn’t realize before how much I missed it but when I worked at an independent senior living facility before, it was like having 100-something grandparents.”

Alford has been able to shadow Faulkner over the last month to learn the ins and outs of the center and her position as director, as Alford said she knows she has some big shoes to fill.

“It has been amazing,” Alford said of the opportunity to shadow Faulkner. “She and I have talked about it and neither of us have, in any previous jobs, we’ve never gotten to work alongside somebody to learn that position and learn the different ins and outs. I know there is still so much to learn though.

“This has been like a 30-day crash course of 30 years of knowledge and that’s really what it’s been. It can probably be overwhelming to some people but I’m excited for this challenge and willing to take it on.”

In her position as director of the senior citizen center, Alford hopes to not only fill Faulkner’s shoes but grow upon what Faulkner has built at the center.

“I’m hoping to grow it, really,” Alford said. “To be able to learn all the ins and all the outs and really become a part of the Corbin community.”