Springfield, MA

PHOTOS: Assault & battery suspect on PTVA bus in Springfield

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27wb3W_0dCHlxq700

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is asking for the public’s help in identifying an assault and battery suspect.

The suspect is said to have assaulted a disabled women according to the news release by the Springfield Police Department. The incident allegedly occurred on a PVTA bus on November 11th. The suspect is said to have gotten off the bus on the 1100 block of Boston Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykoSc_0dCHlxq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0np0PQ_0dCHlxq700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LxIjP_0dCHlxq700

If you have any information on who this suspect is or their whereabouts please contact the SPD Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or you can also anonymously text a tip to CRIMES (274637), type SOLVE along with your tip.

MICHIGAN STATE
WWLP

WWLP

