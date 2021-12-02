ADDENDUM: Governor Parson Grants 15 Pardons

Governor Mike Parson appeared in the Lake Area, Tuesday, addressing a variety of issues affecting the State of Missouri over the past couple of years. Parson opened his remarks to the Missouri Association of Counties Conference, at Margaritaville in Osage Beach, by countering any negative sentiment after the State stood tall by not closing its doors over the past year-and-a-half during the pandemic “Regardless of what the media thinks, we did the right thing for Missouri. We’re on the right path and we did it right by not shutting down the State of Missouri.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO