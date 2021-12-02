ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADDENDUM: Governor Parson Grants 15 Pardons

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Governor Mike Parson granted 15 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7...

The Center Square

Parson joins 13 governors demanding changes to transportation regulations, creates supply chain task force

(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson joined governors from 13 states on Monday pledging to solve problems in the transportation and logistics industries and criticizing actions of the Biden Administration. Gov. Parson also signed an executive order creating the Missouri Supply Chain Task Force. "Missourians, like many...
POLITICS
Missouri Governor announces 15 pardons for November

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Today, Governor Mike Parson granted 15 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals. In the interest of privacy, the Governor’s Office...
MISSOURI STATE
Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 20 pardons and two restorations of firearm rights only. An additional 42 clemency requests were denied and zero had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons have...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Tennessee governor grants clemency to 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — For the first time since taking office, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has granted clemency to 17 people. Among those granted clemency is a man who was freed in 2019 after spending 12 years in prison for a killing he has long argued he didn’t commit. Lee exonerated Adam Braseel, who was charged in the 2006 bludgeoning of Malcolm Burrows despite no physical evidence tying him to the scene and sentenced to life in prison.
TENNESSEE STATE
Governor issues pardons to three in South Arkansas

Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced his intent to grant 20 pardons and two restorations of firearm rights only. An additional 42 clemency requests were denied. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and...
POLITICS
Governor Parson will review names for supply chain task force, one member says

JEFFERSON CITY — Names are being drawn up to be reviewed for Governor Mike Parson's newly-announced Supply Chain Task Force, according to one of the team's members. "This task force will kind of elevate and formalize some of the work we're doing," Dr. Mardy Leathers, the director of the Office of Workforce Development, explained, "allow us to engage in a broad perspective across the state to understand the needs and challenges, and put forward some recommendations to the governor."
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Parson joins 14 governors in Operation Open Roads initiative

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson joined 14 other Republican governors in signing onto the Operation Open Roads initiative Monday. The governors issued a joint statement committing to use their respective state authority to implement solutions that support supply chain efficiency, cut regulatory red tape and increase market access, in response to supply chain shortages being experienced across the country.In the joint statement, the governors also called on the Biden administration to suspend outdated regulations that are burdening commercial drivers, transportation and logistics stakeholders and American manufacturing. The governors detailed specific ways in which the Biden administration can assist these efforts:
POLITICS
Marshfield Man Included in Recent Pardons by Governor Evers

Marshfield man was among the 29 people pardoned recently by Governor Tony Evers. Benjamin Reinwand of Marshfield was 20 years old when he and two other individuals sold a controlled substance to undercover officers. He is now a veteran of the Army and takes care of his nephews while his active-duty sister is deployed overseas.
MARSHFIELD, WI
The Center Square

Iowa governor awards $1.2M in grants to employers developing workforce solutions

(The Center Square) – Up to $1.2 million will be available to support the increase of regional workforce talent development, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday. Educational institutions, employers, employer consortiums and nonprofits can apply for matched grants of $50,000 from the Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund, the news release said. They can use these funds to support credit and non-credit programs and provide support for individuals to take these programs or job training, the release said. That support might include transportation, equipment or technologies.
IOWA STATE
Governor Parson Addresses State Issues At County Convention In Osage Beach

Governor Mike Parson appeared in the Lake Area, Tuesday, addressing a variety of issues affecting the State of Missouri over the past couple of years. Parson opened his remarks to the Missouri Association of Counties Conference, at Margaritaville in Osage Beach, by countering any negative sentiment after the State stood tall by not closing its doors over the past year-and-a-half during the pandemic “Regardless of what the media thinks, we did the right thing for Missouri. We’re on the right path and we did it right by not shutting down the State of Missouri.”
MISSOURI STATE
GOVERNOR PARSON’S INTERNATIONAL TRADE MISSION HAS BEEN POSTPONED

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson’s international trade mission to Israel and Greece has been postponed due to recent travel restrictions. According to a news release, efforts to reschedule the trade mission are underway, additional details will be released once confirmed. Governor Parson says, “We are postponing our...
POLITICS
Missouri police ask Republican legislators to amend act blocking federal gun laws

Missouri law enforcement officials are asking the General Assembly to revise the state’s new Second Amendment act that prohibits them from helping enforce certain federal gun laws, telling lawmakers that it is hindering their ability to conduct criminal investigations. The law’s “wording and structure have caused confusion and potentially unintended...
MISSOURI STATE
CAPITOL RECAP: Governor announces $94 million in airport grants

SPRINGFIELD – Nearly 100 airports across Illinois will receive state funding in the coming months for projects ranging from new runways and road relocations to the purchase of mowers and snow removal equipment. The money comes from the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital infrastructure plan which passed the General Assembly...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

