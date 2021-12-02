ADDENDUM: Governor Parson Grants 15 Pardons

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson joined 14 other Republican governors in signing onto the Operation Open Roads initiative Monday. The governors issued a joint statement committing to use their respective state authority to implement solutions that support supply chain efficiency, cut regulatory red tape and increase market access, in response to supply chain shortages being experienced across the country.In the joint statement, the governors also called on the Biden administration to suspend outdated regulations that are burdening commercial drivers, transportation and logistics stakeholders and American manufacturing. The governors detailed specific ways in which the Biden administration can assist these efforts:
Comments / 0