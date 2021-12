A pop-up shops scheme will see start-up businesses offered the chance to use currently empty shops for up to four weeks at no cost, other than utilities.Moray Council’s plan for premises in Forres, Keith, Elgin, Buckie Lossiemouth, Dufftown and Aberlour has been developed due to an increase in vacant retail units within town centres and the number of new start-up businesses.It follows a previously successful similar scheme in Keith which saw the town’s Mid Street Conservation Area move from the highest shop vacancy rate in Moray to the lowest.As our town centres continue to face challenging times, due to the...

