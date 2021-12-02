AGWSR girls fall to 1-2, get better

The University of North Georgia women’s soccer team saw their season come to a close Friday afternoon in the opening round of the NCAA Southeast Regional at the hands of Queens, 2-1. Nikki Gomez put UNG out in front to open the scoring in the 28th minute off an assist from Taylor Malasek. The score would remain at 1-0 until the 61st minute when the Royals chipped home a corner kick to level the score.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO