ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

AGWSR girls fall to 1-2, get better

By Corey Meints
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AGWSR Cougar girls (1-2) continued to make too many mistakes...

www.timescitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfft.com

Homestead girls basketball falls to Noblesville

FORT WAYNE, (Ind.) -- The Homestead girls basketball team hosted Noblesville in a top-six matchup Saturday night. Noblesville got rolling early and took a 5-0 lead two minutes into the game, including a Regan Wilson jumper from behind the free throw line. Later on, Marit McLaughlin got a steal for...
HIGH SCHOOL
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

AGWSR wins season opener with new faces

For two weeks the AGWSR Cougar girls basketball team has been working on replacing key losses from last season. Two starters returned, with a handful of others who saw the floor in varsity action. While that is usually enough for a coach to deal with heading into a season opener,...
EDUCATION
Telegraph

FRIDAY GIRLS ROUNDUP: Jersey gets better fast, beats Southeast

First-year Jersey girls basketball coach Ron Twichell came to an immediate and easy conclusion after opening the season Tuesday with a 35-point loss to Alton. “We’ve got to be a little better,” Twichell said after that 77-42 defeat. Improvement came Friday night in Game 2 for the Panthers. With sophomore...
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agwsr#Cougar
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRL’S HOCKEY GETS A 4-1 WIN OVER NORTHERN LAKES

The Crookston Pirates Girl’s Hockey team hadn’t played a game in two weeks after their opening 7-1 win over Thief River Falls. They shook the rust off with lineup adjustments to defeat the previous 3-0 Northern Lakes Lightning 4-1 in Breezy Point. The Pirates had senior goalie Jacey Larson playing her first-ever varsity game and she stoned the Lightning with 32 saves in the win.
CROOKSTON, MN
Decorah Public Opinion

Decorah girls fall to Wolverines

To open the season Tuesday, Nov. 23, the Decorah girls’ basketball team (0-1, 0-0 NEIC) fell to Class 2A preseason favorite Dike-New Hartford (1-0) at home 70-37 in non-conference action. “I’m glad the girls have the chance to play an admirable team like Dike-New Hartford. You don’t know where you...
DECORAH, IA
northolmstedathletics.org

Girls Varsity falls to Lorain High

Lorain jumped out to a big lead early and never looked back, handing the Eagles a Black Friday loss. Freshmen Julia Tahsin led the Eagle attack with nine points and senior Mary Bokisa added eight.
LORAIN, OH
kciiradio.com

Demon Girls Fall in Opener with Rockets

The new campaign started up for the Washington girls’ basketball team on Monday when they welcomed Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and the road Rockets handled the non-conference affair by a 58-27 final score. As heard on KCII, the Demons kept the Rockets in check for much of the first quarter trailing just 11-6...
WASHINGTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Grand Forks Herald

Grand Forks Central falls to Fargo Davies 2-1 in season opener

There were unknowns heading into the season for reigning North Dakota state champion Grand Forks Central. Some of them were answered on Tuesday, as a younger and lighter group was on display for the Knights season opener against Fargo Davies at Purpur Arena. Fargo Davies, ranked third in the coaches'...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Marshall Independent

PREP GIRLS HOCKEY: Marshall falls to Minnehaha United 3-1

MARSHALL — After earning a tie against Waconia on Friday but advancing to the championship via a shootout, the Marshall girls hockey team looked to finish its home tournament on a strong note. Minnehaha United had other ideas, though, using a pair of first-period goals to earn a 3-1 victory on Saturday at the Red Baron Arena and Expo.
MARSHALL, MN
towntopics.com

PHS Girls’ Soccer Falls Just Short in State Group 3 Final; Battling to the End in 2-1 Overtime Loss to Wayne Valley

PEAKS AND A VALLEY: Princeton High girls’ soccer player Megan Rougas, center, battles for the ball in a game this season. Last Sunday, senior star Rougas and PHS made the program’s first-ever state final appearance and fell just short of the crown as they lost 2-1 in overtime to Wayne Valley. The Tigers finished the fall with a final record of 21-3. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
PRINCETON, NJ
severnaparkvoice.com

Broadneck Girls Lose 2-1 In Soccer State Final

The Walt Whitman Vikings beat the Broadneck Bruins 2-1 this Saturday in the 4A MPSSAA girls soccer championship. Walt Whitman took the lead seven minutes into the game. Freshman defender Evelyn Javers sent a through ball up the field to sophomore forward Gemma Davitian. Davitian’s shot to the bottom right corner of the goal was outside the reach of Broadneck senior goalkeeper Mason Smargissi.
SOCCER
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

Cougar turnovers lead to Bulldog sweep

AGWSR’s girls (1-1) turned the ball over on their first four possessions, on their way to 38, leading to a 5-2 Bulldog lead. The Cougars were down 19-9 at the end of the first after the host’s Lauren Meader hit a trey from the left corner at the buzzer.
HAMPTON, IA
KIII 3News

#1 Refugio getting ready for rival #2 Shiner

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The top-ranked Refugio Bobcats have waited nearly a calendar year to get a chance to avenge last season's state quarterfinal loss to rival Shiner and now they've got their matchup Thursday night. The Bobcats and Comanches are on a playoff collision course for the fourth straight...
REFUGIO, TX
wrwh.com

Women’s Soccer Falls in Opening Round of Southeast Regional to Queens, 2-1

The University of North Georgia women’s soccer team saw their season come to a close Friday afternoon in the opening round of the NCAA Southeast Regional at the hands of Queens, 2-1. Nikki Gomez put UNG out in front to open the scoring in the 28th minute off an assist from Taylor Malasek. The score would remain at 1-0 until the 61st minute when the Royals chipped home a corner kick to level the score.
SOCCER
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

Little things impact in a big way in SH's loss

South Hardin had the No. 9 team in Class 3A on the ropes. A made bucket here and not turning it over there would have led to an upset of West Marshall in Tiger Gymnasium. However, the Tigers could not hold off a surging Trojans and fell 39-33.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
j-hawks.com

Girls Fall to North 57-38

The Urbandale Girls Basketball Team lost to DM North on Tuesday night 57-38. With the loss, the J-Hawks dropped to 0-3 on the season. Urbandale welcomes Johnston to the South Gym on Friday night for a 6:15pm tip-off. Here is a look at Matthew Putney's Photo Gallery from the evening:...
EDUCATION
GoCreighton.com

Men's Soccer Falls at #2 Tulsa in NCAA Tourney, 1-0

TULSA, Okla. -- Creighton men's soccer fell to No. 2 Tulsa, 1-0, on Sunday night at Hurricane Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Golden Hurricane, seeded No. 6 in the NCAA Tournament, improved to 16-1-1 and will host No. 11-seed West Virginia in the third round of the NCAAs next weekend.
CREIGHTON, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy