AGWSR girls fall to 1-2, get better

As the final seconds of the Maryland 2A state championship drained from the clock, players from Douglass rushed to get their hands on any water bottle in sight so they could douse first-year coach Monty Sutton. But in the midst of what should’ve been the happiest moment of his young...
FORT WAYNE, (Ind.) -- The Homestead girls basketball team hosted Noblesville in a top-six matchup Saturday night. Noblesville got rolling early and took a 5-0 lead two minutes into the game, including a Regan Wilson jumper from behind the free throw line. Later on, Marit McLaughlin got a steal for...
For two weeks the AGWSR Cougar girls basketball team has been working on replacing key losses from last season. Two starters returned, with a handful of others who saw the floor in varsity action. While that is usually enough for a coach to deal with heading into a season opener,...
First-year Jersey girls basketball coach Ron Twichell came to an immediate and easy conclusion after opening the season Tuesday with a 35-point loss to Alton. “We’ve got to be a little better,” Twichell said after that 77-42 defeat. Improvement came Friday night in Game 2 for the Panthers. With sophomore...
The Crookston Pirates Girl’s Hockey team hadn’t played a game in two weeks after their opening 7-1 win over Thief River Falls. They shook the rust off with lineup adjustments to defeat the previous 3-0 Northern Lakes Lightning 4-1 in Breezy Point. The Pirates had senior goalie Jacey Larson playing her first-ever varsity game and she stoned the Lightning with 32 saves in the win.
To open the season Tuesday, Nov. 23, the Decorah girls’ basketball team (0-1, 0-0 NEIC) fell to Class 2A preseason favorite Dike-New Hartford (1-0) at home 70-37 in non-conference action. “I’m glad the girls have the chance to play an admirable team like Dike-New Hartford. You don’t know where you...
The new campaign started up for the Washington girls’ basketball team on Monday when they welcomed Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and the road Rockets handled the non-conference affair by a 58-27 final score. As heard on KCII, the Demons kept the Rockets in check for much of the first quarter trailing just 11-6...
There were unknowns heading into the season for reigning North Dakota state champion Grand Forks Central. Some of them were answered on Tuesday, as a younger and lighter group was on display for the Knights season opener against Fargo Davies at Purpur Arena. Fargo Davies, ranked third in the coaches'...
MARSHALL — After earning a tie against Waconia on Friday but advancing to the championship via a shootout, the Marshall girls hockey team looked to finish its home tournament on a strong note. Minnehaha United had other ideas, though, using a pair of first-period goals to earn a 3-1 victory on Saturday at the Red Baron Arena and Expo.
PEAKS AND A VALLEY: Princeton High girls’ soccer player Megan Rougas, center, battles for the ball in a game this season. Last Sunday, senior star Rougas and PHS made the program’s first-ever state final appearance and fell just short of the crown as they lost 2-1 in overtime to Wayne Valley. The Tigers finished the fall with a final record of 21-3. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
The Walt Whitman Vikings beat the Broadneck Bruins 2-1 this Saturday in the 4A MPSSAA girls soccer championship. Walt Whitman took the lead seven minutes into the game. Freshman defender Evelyn Javers sent a through ball up the field to sophomore forward Gemma Davitian. Davitian’s shot to the bottom right corner of the goal was outside the reach of Broadneck senior goalkeeper Mason Smargissi.
DULUTH, Minn. – The Alaska Nanooks were swept by the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs on Nov. 27, 2021. The Nanooks fought for 60 minutes, but after heading to OT, the Bulldogs won it 1-0, only 28 seconds into the extra period. This loss drops the Nanooks to 1-11-0 on the season....
AGWSR’s girls (1-1) turned the ball over on their first four possessions, on their way to 38, leading to a 5-2 Bulldog lead. The Cougars were down 19-9 at the end of the first after the host’s Lauren Meader hit a trey from the left corner at the buzzer.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The top-ranked Refugio Bobcats have waited nearly a calendar year to get a chance to avenge last season's state quarterfinal loss to rival Shiner and now they've got their matchup Thursday night. The Bobcats and Comanches are on a playoff collision course for the fourth straight...
The University of North Georgia women’s soccer team saw their season come to a close Friday afternoon in the opening round of the NCAA Southeast Regional at the hands of Queens, 2-1. Nikki Gomez put UNG out in front to open the scoring in the 28th minute off an assist from Taylor Malasek. The score would remain at 1-0 until the 61st minute when the Royals chipped home a corner kick to level the score.
South Hardin had the No. 9 team in Class 3A on the ropes. A made bucket here and not turning it over there would have led to an upset of West Marshall in Tiger Gymnasium. However, the Tigers could not hold off a surging Trojans and fell 39-33.
The Urbandale Girls Basketball Team lost to DM North on Tuesday night 57-38. With the loss, the J-Hawks dropped to 0-3 on the season. Urbandale welcomes Johnston to the South Gym on Friday night for a 6:15pm tip-off. Here is a look at Matthew Putney's Photo Gallery from the evening:...
HUNTINGTON — The visiting Providence Friars used two late goals to defeat and eliminate defending national champion Marshall, 2-1, advancing to the Round of 16 in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament. After holding a late lead, Marshall allowed two goals in the final 20 minutes of game action, ending their...
TULSA, Okla. -- Creighton men's soccer fell to No. 2 Tulsa, 1-0, on Sunday night at Hurricane Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Golden Hurricane, seeded No. 6 in the NCAA Tournament, improved to 16-1-1 and will host No. 11-seed West Virginia in the third round of the NCAAs next weekend.
Comments / 0