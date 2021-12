For a little while, I was worried “Galileo Hustle” would reduce our heroes to idiots just to keep the plot going. When Whitney, Faye’s adoptive mother and a noted hustler, shows up at the start of the episode begging for help, there’s no reason for Faye to trust her. And once she meets the rest of the Bebop’s crew — despite Whitney’s efforts to manipulate them with a sad story, amateur chiropracty, and a bowl of homemade dumplings — there’s certainly no reason that Spike and Jet should fall for the con she is obviously pulling.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO