Dow rebounds by 500 points as market volatility from omicron continues

stockxpo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks rebounded on Thursday from a sell-off in the previous session spurred by the arrival of the latest Covid variant on U.S. shores. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 520 points, helped by a 3% uptick in Boeing’s stock. The S&P 500 rose more than 1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite...

stockxpo.com

Motley Fool

5 Bold Predictions for the Stock Market in 2022

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. It's hard to believe, but 2022 is already less than...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Dow, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

This was a big week for stocks, with all three major U.S. indices falling as a couple of key risk factors took center-stage. While the Omicron variant carries a lot of unknowns, the Fed made a clear move towards more-hawkish policy this week, and with the unemployment rank sinking below the 4.5% marker for ‘maximum employment,’ the bank may be even closer to tighter policy in the effort of stemming inflation.
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Slips on Tech Wreck After November Job Gains Fall Short

Investing.com – The S&P 500 fell Friday, after data showed job gains fell well short of estimates in November at time when concerns about the impact of Omicron on economic growth continue to dominate investor sentiment. The S&P 500 fell 1.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.76%, or 261...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft, Salesforce.com Inc. share losses contribute to Dow's 135-point fall

Shares of Microsoft and Salesforce.com Inc. are retreating Friday afternoon, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 135 points lower (-0.4%), as shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Microsoft's shares are down $8.59 (2.6%) while those of Salesforce.com Inc. have fallen $5.32, or 2.0%, combining for an approximately 92-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Boeing (BA) Visa (V) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Reverses Lower, Nasdaq Dives As Tech Stocks Sell Off, Jobs Data Disappoints

Stocks turned sharply lower Friday after a disappointing jobs report, as Microsoft (MSFT) weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average amid a software sector sell-off. The Nasdaq dropped 2.8%, the S&P 500 lost 1.5% and the Dow Jones industrials gave up 0.7% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were down 2.5%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock futures rise despite poor November jobs report

Stock futures rose slightly in early trading Friday ahead of the November jobs report as the market nears the end of a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant developments. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 80 points. S&P 500 futures rose 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 futures...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 1.73% to $306.72 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.92% to 15,085.47 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.17% to 34,580.08. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $190.77 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

S&P 500 dips on Friday, stocks head for losing week from omicron fears

The S&P 500 dipped in volatile trading on Friday, after a disappointing November jobs report, as the market nears the end of a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant developments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 40 points, dragged down by a 2% loss in Boeing. The S&P...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock futures gain on Friday to close out volatile week triggered by omicron fears

Stock futures rose in early trading Friday, despite a disappointing November jobs report, as the market nears the end of a roller-coaster week driven by Covid omicron variant developments. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 100 points. S&P 500 futures rose 0.35% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Market Volatility and Dollar Stabilize

Dollar calm after disappointing November US jobs report; ISM services PMI up next. Despite comments from Fed Chair Powell regarding omicron variant risks to inflation and employment, and how this could ultimately slow the progress in the labour market and reinforce supply disruptions, the markets seem to have brushed off these underlying market threats for now, with US stock futures and the forex arena adopting a softer market mood even after today’s key US employment data.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Edge Higher Following Jobs Report

U.S. stocks rose after the monthly jobs report showed that the U.S. added fewer jobs than expected in November but the broader unemployment rate declined. The S&P 500 advanced 0.5% in early New York trading Friday. The index rallied Thursday despite uncertainty about the Omicron variant’s potential impact on the global economy. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 0.35%.
STOCKS

