Dow rebounds by 500 points as market volatility from omicron continues

Shares of Microsoft and Salesforce.com Inc. are retreating Friday afternoon, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 135 points lower (-0.4%), as shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Microsoft's shares are down $8.59 (2.6%) while those of Salesforce.com Inc. have fallen $5.32, or 2.0%, combining for an approximately 92-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Boeing (BA) Visa (V) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO