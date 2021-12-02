ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Electric Polar Bears, tyDi’s ‘You Never Know’ sparks remixes by ETC! ETC!, Romi Lux, and more

By Ariel King
dancingastronaut.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA remix pack of Electric Polar Bears and tyDi‘s joint single, “You Never Know,” has officially landed. Featuring remixes from the likes of ETC! ETC!, SOMMERS UK, Criminal Sounds, Freshcobar &...

dancingastronaut.com

dancingastronaut.com

Years & Years, Galantis join forces on melodic house anthem, ‘Sweet Talk’

Years & Years recently teamed up with Galantis to deliver a melodic house gem, “Sweet Talk.” Distinguished by anthemic strings and a driving piano progression, “Sweet Talk” features the vocals of Years & Years’ own Olly Alexander, who as of late comprises the alias’ sole figurehead. On writing the collaborative single, Alexander explained,
dancingastronaut.com

Blinders resumes STMPD RCRDS record on frenetic original, ‘Pressure (Wanna Feel Good)’

Blinders was waiting for the right moment to strike again and that time has come. After taking the majority of the year to himself following his last release round in March, the STMPD RCRDS mainstay returned to social media earlier in November to do what’s proven to be an effective tactic in making the most noise without actually uttering a single word: wiping his Instagram. While it’s not entirely known at the time of writing whether or not there’s something up Blinders’ sleeve in terms of a larger project, he’s giving the first sonic taste of what he’s been cooking throughout the last eight-plus months with “Pressure (Wanna Feel Good).”
Paris Hilton
dancingastronaut.com

Lane 8 turns ‘vaccine banger’ ID into most awaited ‘Reviver’ member yet, ‘Nuclear Lethargy’

The highly coveted, fan-dubbed “vaccine banger” from Lane 8 is officially here. For those confused by the foregoing sentence, Dancing Astronaut‘s reigning artist of the year shared a work-in-progress ID to his Twitter back in March, auspiciously adding that “all this good vaccine news has [him] writing bangers again.” Just based on that alone, it would’ve come as a fortuitous call that the ID would go on to personify the driving direction of Lane 8’s next album, now earning the name of “Nuclear Lethargy” and joining both “Reviver” and “What Have You Done To Me?” to finalize a Reviver preview trifecta.
earmilk.com

London producer kiskadee drops transportive dance track "Higher Calling"

London-based producer kiskadee drops atmospheric dance track “Higher Calling,” a euphoric offering built on pulsing beats and sleek synths infused with the freedom of dancing your nights away. With hazy yet soulful vocal samples punctuated by powerful drops, the track is a groove-laden masterpiece that transports us into a visual of bodies packed together, moving and swaying to the music as one.
dancingastronaut.com

Moore Kismet rings in 17th birthday with surprise release of ‘A Wandering Chance’

Happy 17th birthday, Moore Kismet! Just two weeks removed from wrapping up the previews of their impending debut album UNIVERSE—due in the new year—with the Tasha Baxter-backed single “Call Of The Unicorn,” Dancing Astronaut‘s Breakout Artist of 2020 decided to flip the script and be the one to share a present on their birthday, sending out a thank you to those that helped them make it through another revolution around the sun with a free download of one of their most requested IDs from this fall.
NewsTimes

Hear How a Fifties Novelty Hit Influenced One of PJ Harvey’s Best Songs

A newly released demo of PJ Harvey’s “Let England Shake” offers a rare look into her songwriting process. The track begins with a loop of the vocal group the Four Lads’ 1958 novelty hit “Istanbul (Not Constantinople),” which runs underneath her entire song. Although the song’s influence echoed in the studio version of the track, which became the title track of her 2010 LP, it was mostly in the rhythm of the percussion and guitar line. But here on the demo, you can hear Harvey singing along with the sample at the end. Another revealing moment comes when she starts playing along with the sample; it’s in a different key, adding to the chaos she’s singing about, and it foreshadows some of the dissonances of the album version.
#Sparks#Remixes#Tydi#Electric Polar Bears#Lmnts#Vaco
dancingastronaut.com

VRDGO offer big room rendition of Calvin Harris’ smash hit, ‘Sweet Nothing’

On the heels of reaching the top spot on Beatport’s “Top 100 Electro House” chart with “Light It Up,” VRDGO return with a tantalizing blend of big room house and trance on a new rework of Calvin Harris and Florence Welch’s smash hit, “Sweet Nothing.” Featuring South Korean singer/songwriter Cyrilia, the duo’s latest arrives via their co-founded imprint, Estilo Recordings.
dancingastronaut.com

Kavinsky breaks eight-year release silence on first ‘Reborn’ single with Cautious Clay, ‘Renegade’

Life was a lot different when Kavinsky last delivered a single, but the French icon has returned with new music in hand for the first time since his debut album—which set a “new electro standard” as we put it in 2013—OutRun. While information surrounding his full-length, aptly branded sequel Reborn remains scarce at the moment, Kavinsky is beginning to build out its tracklist with his sophomore album’s lead offering, “Renegade” with Cautious Clay.
magneticmag.com

Arca Releases Four New Albums 'Kick ii,' 'iii,' 'iiii' & 'iiiii'

Arca has released not one, not two, not three but whole whole albums today. Technically the first three were released in over the week, but now they can all be found together in a massive music mountain. Arca has completed her kick series not in a slow drip as one might expect, but in a torrent like a damn has burst and the water is ready to overrun you. She originally announced the second and then the third and fourth shortly thereafter, while the fifth comes as a surprise addition to the whole series. Arca released the Grammy nominated KiCk i in June 2020 and now adds another 47 songs and two and a half hours of music to that.
dancingastronaut.com

Good Morning Mix: Blanke returns to Red Rocks for fitting first show as Denver resident

It couldn’t have been written any better for Blanke’s first show as a Denver resident to be at Red Rocks. In between a banner calendar that’s seen him shut down EDC Las Vegas’ circuitGROUNDS, mint his new ÆON:MODE project on Deadbeats, and become an Ophelia Records regular, Blanke was deservedly called in by ILLENIUM to join the billing for the Fallen Embers mastermind’s second of three stints at the iconic Colorado amphitheater. Earlier this November, Blanke announced that he’d collected every available stream of his dating back to 2018, with him now choosing to tack on another career highlight to that list with an upload of his hour at Red Rocks.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Pitchfork

PJ Harvey Announces Let England Shake Vinyl Reissue, Shares Demo: Listen

PJ Harvey is reissuing her landmark 2011 Let England Shake on vinyl. The reissue and Let England Shake - Demos are out January 28 (via UMC/Island). Harvey has also shared her “Let England Shake (Demo).” The demo features a more direct sample of the Four Lads’ “Istanbul (Not Constantinople)” than the studio version. Listen below.
dancingastronaut.com

First Listen: Shallou channels electronic bliss on ‘The Long Way Home’ EP

Shallou‘s melodic prowess has spanned several projects since his debut EP, All Becomes Okay, hit streaming platforms in 2017. The years that have followed have seen Shallou further breakthrough with the release of his lauded Souls EP (2018), his first studio album, Magical Thinking (2020), and his long-awaited EP, The Long Way Home, out now via FADER Label.
MusicRadar.com

Robby Krieger on Jim Morrison: "There was no difference between Jim on-stage and off. I’m pretty sure Iggy Pop doesn’t roll around in glass in between trips to the supermarket and I doubt Hendrix ever set his guitar on fire just to keep warm"

Robby Krieger watched Jim Morrison go from a "very shy and reserved" young singer to a wildman proclaiming himself as god. The Doors was quite a trip, but the guitarist tells the Guardian that the legacy of the band's music will outlive the Morrison stories. “The music will outlast all...
Pitchfork

Listen to ML Buch’s New Song “Fleshless Hand”

ML Buch is back with her first song since last year’s Skinned Fleshless Hand” below, along with Sara Krøgholt Trier’s CGI video. Buch created and produced the song alone, enlisting Amir Shoat for mastering. Read Pitchfork’s profile of the Danish singer and composer, “Step Inside ML Buch’s Digitized Art-Pop Wilderness.”...
dancingastronaut.com

Watch LCD Soundsystem share a grip of hits at first show in more than three years

LCD Soundsystem has embarked on a 20-night residency at Brooklyn Steel, and the band’s elaborate setlist for their first show back on November 23 that saw them running through a selection of their hits, along with a well-placed Joy Division cover for the seventh-inning stretch. One kind fan recorded the entire two-hour set and uploaded the video to YouTube, allowing those outside of Brooklyn a taste of what the band brought out for their first show in more than three years.
dancingastronaut.com

ILLENIUM, Sueco join forces for anthemic ‘Story Of My Life’ featuring Trippie Redd

While Sueco may tell a story of disappointment in ILLENIUM’s latest festival-ready anthem, for ILLENIUM fans in 2021, there’s hardly anything to be disappointed about. “Story Of My Life” is simply the cherry on top of an already impeccable year for the now Grammy-nominated artist. Since the track’s debut at Goldrush Festival in September, fans have been clamoring for an official release. Initially, the track’s feature remained under wraps, though a proper reveal came when Sueco joined ILLENIUM on stage during one of three sold-out nights at Red Rocks in early October. Many were surprised when the song was left off of the Fallen Embers Deluxe tracklist, but it only seems fitting that “Story Of My Life” gets its own moment in the sun after having been ILLENIUM’s go-to closer for much of this year’s latter half.
dancingastronaut.com

Astro Arcade: Big Night Talent announces and signs ESCAPΞPLAN, two apes hailing from the Bored Ape Yacht Club

Astro Arcade is where the intersection of esports, gaming, technology, and music comes alive. Few things go better together than electronic music and this digital universe, so whether it is a game soundtrack by our favorite artists or a virtual in-game concert series, Astro Arcade is here to keep players and listeners alike informed as these worlds continue to collide.
