The commodity market is surging in early December. Brent has gained over 2% and is currently trading at $71.35. Investors are processing bad news from Saudi Arabia, which raised prices for January. It may mean that Saudis believe that the demand is stable and will remain stable in the foreseeable future. That's why they are not afraid to raise oil prices. It's a good signal for the commodity market.

