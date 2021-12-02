‘Succession’: Will Gerri and Roman Ever Seal the Deal? J. Smith-Cameron Weighs In

Among Succession’s Roy family, Kendall and Shiv tend to posture most publicly that they might take over the family business. But as the show’s third season runs its course, Kendall’s attempts to turn against his father have seemed more and more like self-immolation, while Shiv’s calculated attempts to prove she can be the face of Waystar Royco have only intensified Logan’s distrust of her. So the spotlight turns to Roman, who proves on a trip to a conservative political conference called the Future Freedom Summit that he can be just as ruthless as Logan. While Shiv wants to back the more moderate Rick Sligado (Yul Vazquez) for a presidential run, Roman goes for the jugular and insists that a pretty much fascist provocateur, Jaryd Menken (Justin Kirk), should be their candidate. Ruthlessness always plays well in front of Logan Roy, and so Roman wins, though not without seriously wounding Shiv (and maybe, possibly, feeling a little regret himself).

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO