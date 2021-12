The Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing's announcement that it will delist its shares from the New York Stock Exchange marks the end of a cushy relationship between Wall Street and Chinese tech giants, who are under siege from authorities in Beijing and regulators in America. And for many market watchers, Didi, described as China's answer to Uber, will not be the last Chinese tech giant to delist from New York.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO