Athens Creative Theatre to Hold Auditions

Athens, Georgia
 4 days ago
Athens Creative Theatre (ACT) will hold auditions for Nathan Sanders’ "The Sugar Bean Sisters" on January 10 and 11, 2022 at Memorial Park (Quinn Hall).

"The Sugar Bean Sisters" is a Southern Gothic comedy of romance, murder, and alien abduction featuring roles for 4 women and 1 man. Auditions are open to actors ages 18+. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. To schedule an audition contact the ACT offices at act@accgov.com or calling 706-613-3628.

ACT is a unit of the Arts Division of Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department. For more information visit www.accgov.com/act

Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia

Athens, officially Athens–Clarke County, is a consolidated city–county and college town in the U.S. state of Georgia. Athens lies about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta. The University of Georgia, the state's flagship public university and an R1 research institution, is in Athens and contributed to its initial growth. In 1991, after a vote the preceding year, the original City of Athens abandoned its charter to form a unified government with Clarke County, referred to jointly as Athens–Clarke County.

