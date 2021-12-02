Athens Creative Theatre to Hold Auditions
Athens Creative Theatre (ACT) will hold auditions for Nathan Sanders’ "The Sugar Bean Sisters" on January 10 and 11, 2022 at Memorial Park (Quinn Hall).
"The Sugar Bean Sisters" is a Southern Gothic comedy of romance, murder, and alien abduction featuring roles for 4 women and 1 man. Auditions are open to actors ages 18+. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. To schedule an audition contact the ACT offices at act@accgov.com or calling 706-613-3628.
ACT is a unit of the Arts Division of Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department. For more information visit www.accgov.com/act
