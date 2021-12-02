Asbury Park, New Jersey’s Christmas Tree Is Made Of Cardboard
One Jersey Shore town's Christmas tree display is causing a bit of a buzz this holiday season.
In place of a fresh tree, a 17-foot cardboard Christmas tree has been put up in the Grand Arcade at the Asbury Park Convention Hall. The Giving Tree was created by local artists and will be recycled after the holidays. Locals appear to either love or hate it with no in between. Will this creative approach to a traditional holiday display of a real tree catch on?
