ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eddie Mekka, ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Actor, Dies at 69

By Jordan Moreau
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn official Facebook account for Mekka announced the news on Thursday morning. No cause of death was given, except that he “passed away peacefully.”. Cindy Williams, who played Shirley on the beloved sitcom, described Mekka as a “world-class talent” in a tweet that included a clip from the show....

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garry Marshall
Person
Cindy Williams
Person
Eddie Mekka
Person
Michael Mckean
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Gavan O'Herlihy Cause of Death; Did 'Happy Days' Actor Die of COVID?

Gavan O'Herlihy, an actor, popularly known for his role as Chuck Cunningham in the popular sitcom "Happy Days," has passed away at the age of 70. According to his brother Cormac O'Herlihy who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor died September 15 in Bath, England. Although the family chose...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laverne Shirley#Actor#Opera#Mjmckean#Abc
TVOvermind

Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

‘The Sandlot’ actor Art LaFleur, 78, dies of Parkinson’s

Art LaFleur, a prolific character actor who played Babe Ruth in “The Sandlot,” died earlier this month, according to reports. LaFleur, died Nov. 17 after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease, according to Deadline Hollywood. He was 78. “He was a generous and selfless man which carried over to his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Eddie Mekka-Carmine “The Big Ragu” Ragusa - "Laverne & Shirley" Dead At 69

Eddie Mekka, the Tony-nominated actor best known for his role as Carmine “The Big Ragu” Ragusa of “Laverne & Shirley,” has died. He was 69. Mekka played Shirley Feeney’s crooner boyfriend, known as Carmine “The Big Ragu” Ragusa, on the “Happy Days” spinoff starring Penny Marshall as Laverne and Cindy Williams as Shirley. The series aired between 1976 to 1983 on ABC, and later in syndication. His character was known to break out into song, often belting out the Tony Bennett-inspired catchphrase, “You know I’d go from rags to riches!”
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Laverne And Shirley's Cindy Williams And Michael McKean Share Mournful Messages After Former Co-Star Eddie Mekka's Death

The cast of the classic Garry Marshall-created sitcom Laverne & Shirley is mourning the loss of one of their own. Eddie Mekka, who played Carmine Ragusa on all eight seasons of the Happy Days spinoff, died November 27 at age 69. Some of Mekka’s former cast mates took to social media to pay tribute to the actor, who had a long career in entertainment on both stage and screen.
CELEBRITIES
850wftl.com

Will Ryan, Disney voice actor, dies at 72

William Frank Ryan was an American voice actor, singer and musician. He provided the voice of Petrie in the 1988 animated film The Land Before Time. He was also known for his voice work as Eugene Meltsner in the Christian radio drama Adventures in Odyssey and Grubby in The Adventures of Teddy Ruxpin.
CELEBRITIES
Marin Independent Journal

Broadway star loses another role over her refusal get Covid-19 vaccines

Broadway star and Minnesota native Laura Osnes has lost yet another gig, apparently due to her refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccination. Osnes, 35, has been replaced by West End actor Frances Mayli McCann in London’s upcoming “Bonnie and Clyde In Concert,” according to a report in Deadline. The two-night-only, nearly sold out event, planned for Jan. 17 and 18, was set to reunite Osnes with actor Jeremy Jordan. The pair co-starred in the original 2011 Broadway production, which earned Osnes her first of two Tony nominations for best actress in a musical.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Monster's Ball actor Coronji Calhoun Sr dies aged 30

Coronji Calhoun Sr, who played Halle Berry's son Tyrell in the Oscar-winning 2001 film Monster's Ball, has died at the age of 30. The actor's death, from congestive heart failure, was confirmed by his mother via a GoFundMe page that was set up to pay for his funeral. Berry and...
CELEBRITIES
NME

‘SNL’ actor and writer Peter Aykroyd dies aged 66

Peter Aykroyd, former Saturday Night Live cast member and writer, and brother of Dan Aykroyd, has died aged 66. His passing was announced during SNL (November 20), hosted by Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, which aired a clip from a short film starring the actor titled Java Junkie. His cause of death hasn’t been released.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy