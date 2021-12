For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. You don't need to carry your physical COVID-19 vaccine card to show proof of immunization. If you have an iPhone or Apple Watch, you can easily add verifiable vaccine card information to the Wallet app to show that you're fully vaccinated. (You can also add a digital COVID-19 vaccination card on Android devices.) All you need to do is double-click the side button and your digital vaccine card will appear, showing the vaccine manufacturer, vaccination and booster shot dates -- and a QR code that can be scanned to verify the records.

CELL PHONES ・ 18 DAYS AGO