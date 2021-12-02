Game Preview: Knicks vs. Bulls- 12/02/21

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Matchup Preview (12/2/21) The third battle of the 2021-22 NBA season between the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks will take place on December 2nd. Currently, these teams are 1-1 against each other this season, with one game ending with a one-point Knicks victory, while the other ended with a six-point Bulls win. The Knicks are coming off a heartbreaking two-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets and will be looking to bounce back with a home win. Alec Burks has played well since being inserted into the starting lineup in lieu of Kemba Walker, who will no longer be in the rotation. This could be the positive catalyst that New York has been looking for, and its play against the Nets may indicate a potential uptrend. Chicago is one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference but needs to be more consistent to truly be deemed a title contender.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO