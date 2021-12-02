ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Preview: Knicks vs. Bulls- 12/02/21

By Posting, Toasting
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Knicks (11-10) lost a classic in Brooklyn on Tuesday, 112-110. In a suspiciously officiated game, that...

Game Thread: Knicks vs. Rockets- 11/20/21

The Knicks are taking on the Rockets Saturday night. Nerlens Noel is back. Taj Gibson is out. Game is at 5:00 PM on MSG. This is The Dream Shake. Don't post bad stuff. Go the Knicks.
Lakers Vs. Knicks Game Preview & TV Info: LeBron James Suspended, Anthony Davis Playing Despite Illness

The Los Angeles Lakers are without LeBron James on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks, although Anthony Davis is expected to play. James is serving a one-game suspension for his role in Sunday’s altercation with Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart. The league determined that James’ hit to the face of Stewart was both dangerous and unnecessary, resulting in him missing a huge game on L.A’s Eastern Conference road trip.
How to watch Knicks vs. Bulls: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Chicago Bulls are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They currently hold an 89-83 lead over the New York Knicks. Chicago has been relying on center Nikola Vucevic, who has 21 points along with six rebounds, and shooting guard Zach LaVine, who has 21 points and four assists in addition to five boards. One thing to keep an eye out for is Lonzo Ball's foul situation as he currently sits at four.
Knicks center Taj Gibson irate after being ejected from game vs Bulls

New York Knicks power forward/center Taj Gibson was irate after being ejected from Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. Gibson was called for an offensive foul while trying to set a pick. His initial reaction was to complain as it appeared to be a questionable call, as the Bleacher Report tweeted out. Taj Gibson gets […] The post Knicks center Taj Gibson irate after being ejected from game vs Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks 12/2/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Matchup Preview (12/2/21) The third battle of the 2021-22 NBA season between the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks will take place on December 2nd. Currently, these teams are 1-1 against each other this season, with one game ending with a one-point Knicks victory, while the other ended with a six-point Bulls win. The Knicks are coming off a heartbreaking two-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets and will be looking to bounce back with a home win. Alec Burks has played well since being inserted into the starting lineup in lieu of Kemba Walker, who will no longer be in the rotation. This could be the positive catalyst that New York has been looking for, and its play against the Nets may indicate a potential uptrend. Chicago is one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference but needs to be more consistent to truly be deemed a title contender.
DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
