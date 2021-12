The Knicks needed an iconic “Alec Burks game “ just to beat the worst team in the NBA. And yea, Eric Fournier is finding his rhythm, finally, but the Knicks are still misfiring as a starting unit. As predicted, Tom Thibodeau hasn’t jumped the gun, keeping his lineup and rotations the same throughout this struggle. And it will take probably another month until the Knicks work out the kinks for real, assuming Kemba Walker and eventually mesh with Julius Randle at times playing off-ball. Not to mention the starting five collectively finding their three-point stroke again. Thibodeau is not one to crack under pressure. Instead, he makes the same in-game adjustment mistake ad nauseam. Consistency does count for something, I guess.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO