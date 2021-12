Your Mockingbird Branch is the place for kids to be on Friday afternoons as we host Friday Fun Day activities in our Activity Room. Each week we’ll offer a safe space for kids to come out and have fun at the library, as well as to express their creative side by building with LEGO. Come show off your building talents and skills by coming up with something you unique, or making a design based off of something you’ve seen. There’s no wrong way to have fun with LEGO.

