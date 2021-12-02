ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Striking Kellogg's Workers To Get Raises In New Contract

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKellogg's has reached a tentative agreement with its 1,400 cereal plant workers that will deliver 3% raises and end a nearly two-month-long strike. The five-year deal with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers' International Union also includes cost-of-living adjustments in the second through the fifth years of the contract...

