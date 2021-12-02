LeBron James breaks Twitter with cryptic tweet

Stephen A. Smith had one of his impassioned rants, where you think he might pop a blood vessel, on live TV Wednesday. The Golden State Warriors not only came into Brooklyn and waxed the Nets on Tuesday night, but did so with the Barclays Center crowd behind them and chanting MVP not for Kevin Durant, but for his former teammate Stephen Curry. Smith went apoplectic on the Nets fan base, the arena and Kyrie Irving (who has yet to play this season as he has opted against getting the COVID-19 vaccine and is not compliant with a local mandate).

