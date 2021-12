Paul Wellens is a name that will forever be remembered at St Helens and in the sport of rugby league. One of only three people to ever win the Lance Todd Trophy, the Harry Sunderland Trophy and the Man of Steel, Wellens spent the entirety of his career at the Saints, winning five Grand Finals, five Challenge Cups and two World Club Challenges, before retiring midway through the 2015 season.

