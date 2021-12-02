ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Holt and the Colts: Clements on a roll with perfect record

By Adam Dodson adamd@athensnews-courier.com
 2 days ago
Coach Mike Holt of the Clements boys basketball team has his group at a perfect 9 and 0 on the year.  Adam Dodson / News Courier

Clements coach Mike Holt is starting to see his team come together in ways that could lead to a special season.

At 9 and 0, the expectations are rising and the target on their back is growing. After every win, the team looks more complete than the previous game, as Holt is proud of their ability to win no matter who chooses to make a difference on the offensive or defensive side.

“I think each player can identify what his role is. It changes nightly who steps up,” Holt said. “We are getting to the point where the expectations have grown so much. The expectation for us to is to be good at who we are.”

Those expectations have grown in part due to the players buying into the system in Holt’s third year with the program.

Additionally, it helps to have a star such as Dylan Patrick. In the eighth game of the season, he surpassed 1,000 points in his career, a feat that earned him a plaque to commemorate the accomplishment.

Patrick is the leading scorer on the team, averaging 25.3 points per game this season to also go with 7.7 rebounds per game.

“We have a guy who can go get a bucket any time we need it,” Holt said. “At the same time, he’s unselfish.”

The Colts’ success has come on the offensive and defensive side, winning in a variety of ways. Some nights, they score at will. Other nights, they play stout defense. Take their last game versus East Lawrence, for example. They collectively went 1 for 22 shooting three-pointers and still won the game by 11.

“Winning is not easy. When we have an off shooting night, we really carry the load by the way we guard. We held them (East Lawrence) to 13 points in the second half. That’s just getting down to understanding how to find ways to win a basketball game,” Holt said.

The Colts are outscoring their opponents by 106 points on the season. They are averaging 57.3 points per game to their opponents’ 45.5. After winning their first three games by an average of 5.6 points per game, Clements has won five games by double digits.

The points differential of 11.8 is a microcosm of their ability to win by any means necessary. It also symbolizes a new era of Colts basketball. Last season, in Holt’s second year, Clements had their first winning season since 2014-2015, according to MaxPreps.

Now, they are undefeated and looking for more.

Holt chalks up much of their success to the players he has had for three years now, who have bought in to his process, but also to players who have graduated over the past couple of seasons.

“I give a lot of props to the kids that played last year that graduated and also from the year before that. They are building blocks for us to understand that to truly be successful you can’t take days off,” he said.

The Colts will also be battle-tested come playoff time due to them getting everyone’s best game every game.

“Everyone wants to beat an undefeated team.”

As Clements prepares for their game tonight versus Colbert Heights, coach Holt wants to make sure they know never to take a night off, nor a play off. In order to achieve their goals, he says, the team must have a drive to continue to keep getting better.

“Keep climbing is our motto,” he said. “Be humble and hungry.”

