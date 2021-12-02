PEN15's Final Episodes Are a Soulful, Sensitive Goodbye

Wow, what a gorgeous little short film. The Before trilogy is shaking. “Yuki” explores the life of Maya’s mom. Written and directed by Erskine, it is a love letter to the woman who raised her. Yuki even gets her own version of the credits with real-life photos from back in the day. It doesn’t get discussed much, but Mutsuko Erskine is displaced in time just like Maya and Anna. Since she’s Maya Erskine’s real-life mom, she is also playing a 20-years-younger version of herself. Maya and her mom are linked — as outsiders in this American culture, as gals with low self-image, and by being time travelers. I’ve often wondered what it’s like for Maya and her mother to reenact these old moments of discord. Surely you can’t help but get stuck in a younger you’s mind-set again. But this episode shows that Erskine sees her mother as a fully formed person with a whole Wong Kar-wai movie of longing and missed opportunities swirling around her at all times. Let’s dig into it.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 HOURS AGO