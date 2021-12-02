ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Missing Dog

WKSR.com
 2 days ago

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You...

wksr.com

Comments / 0

Santa Barbara Edhat

Dog of the Week: Dream

This little beauty is an absolute DREAMboat! Little Dream is a 10-12 week blue nose Pitt who is feisty, curious, and fearless. She is also playful and a total love bug. She would do well in a home where the humans were home with her most of the time and had an older fur sibling to teach her the ropes. If you are interested in giving this little smarty a home, please visit Sparkrescue.org to complete an adoption application.
PETS
thecheyennepost.com

Dogs Captured

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office was called to the area of Arp Elementary School for reported wolves in the area. When deputies arrived, the animals were located along the greenway south of the school. Cheyenne/ Laramie County Animal Control was called to assist, and the animals were identified as possibly being the Tamaskan Dog breed which looks similar to a wolf.
ANIMALS
Powell Tribune

Read to a Dog

At 3:30 p.m. at the Powell Library. Major, a golden retriever service dog will be at the library to read with individual children and listen to stories! Sign up for 15 minutes of canine companionship.
POWELL, WY
DogTipper

Don’t Miss Thanksgiving’s National Dog Show

It’s that most wonderful time of the year once again: the National Dog Show is on the horizon!. As we’ve written many times, we are unabashedly in love with mixed breed dogs. The more mixed, the better. But we love all dogs, mixed and purebreds. And we like to take...
ANIMALS
Cars 108

Four Months & 80 Miles Later, Missing Dog Reunited with Family

They have no idea where his journey has taken him over the past four months, they only care that Jinks is back home with his family. Jinks, a 3-year-old Australian shepherd, and furbaby of owners Don and Kim Carpus, went missing back in July during a camping trip in Presque Isle County. The couple, from Milan, Michigan, had been camping in the Ocqueoc Falls State Forest Campground when Jinks went missing. Kim even stayed an extra 3 weeks at the campground hoping he would return, but the situation seemed hopeless.
PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY, MI
fox4news.com

Dog of the Day: Sirus

A dog who will be your best friend for just a few treats is looking for a new home. Sirus is today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day.
PETS
myleaderpaper.com

Pet spot: Dog misses human siblings when they’re at school

Kristen Schuettenberg of Valles Mines said her family’s dog, Chevy, can’t wait for his human siblings to get home from school each day. “He’s a very sweet boy and loves going to pick up his siblings at the bus stop,” Schuettenberg said. “Our three kids are Dalton, 13, Summer, 11 and Liam, 7.”
VALLES MINES, MO
thestokesnews.com

Gone to the dogs

King City Manager Homer Dearmin navigates the 5K course with dogs Boone and Van Gogh. Daniel Merritt runs with his beautiful huskie. And they’re off for the King Parks and Recreation Doggie Dash 5K. Anna Hayes running in the cold at the annual Doggie Dash Saturday at Recreation Acres in...
KING, NC
popville.com

Missed Connection: Dog walking in Petworth

On Tuesday November 30th around 3:30pm I (blonde hair in ponytail wearing black leggings and a big red plaid coat) was walking a big fluffy white dog on Spring Rd NW between 10th and Rock Creek Church. A very cute man. (not wearing anything super descriptive, darkish jacket and pants...
PETS
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These 4 Drinks at Walmart, Throw Them Out, FDA Warns

No matter where you live in the U.S., there's almost no escaping the popularity of Walmart. 220 million people shop there every week for everything from groceries and beauty products to electronics and clothing. But if you recently purchased certain drinks at a Walmart location, you should get rid of them immediately due to a serious health risk they could pose. Read on to see which beverages should go into the bin.
ELECTRONICS
My 1053 WJLT

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Appeal to find home for dog still up for adoption after 143 days

An animal charity has launched an appeal to find a new home for one of its dogs who is still waiting to be adopted after 143 days.Epiphany, a shy four-year-old mixed-breed dog who is the size of a cocker spaniel, arrived at Oakwood Dog Rescue (ODR) in Hull more than seven months ago “very frightened and nervous”.She has since started to come out of her shell but has been difficult to rehome as she is too nervous to be placed with younger children.She does not currently walk on a leash, but is receiving treatment and will be able to do...
PETS
Idaho State Journal

12 dogs, litter of puppies in need of home after owner dies

When their loving owner died on Thanksgiving Day this year, 12 dogs and a litter of puppies in Rockford were left without a home or full time caretaker. The dogs, a mix of different breeds and believed to be part wolf, belonged to a couple, Jan and Loretta Denlinger, who lived outside of Blackfoot. Jan's brother Jarred Denlinger is urgently looking for a home for all of the dogs.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Simplemost

Dog Takes Bed Back From Cat In Adorable Viral Video

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The truth about cats and dogs is that sometimes cats steal dogs’ beds, and...
ANIMALS
hamlethub.com

Pug Dumped in a box at SPCA and needs your help

Although this isn't the first time someone has abandoned an animal at our doors, it still hurts our hearts every time it happens. To leave a helpless senior dog in a cardboard box, like Charlie, a blind and deaf pug, is absolutely heartbreaking. There wasn't even a blanket inside to keep him comfortable and warm while he waited to be rescued, as he lay inside, scared and confused.
PETS
WCVB

9 purebred Australian shepherd puppies looking for new homes at MSPCA

BOSTON — Nine purebred Australian shepherd puppies are looking for new homes at MSPCA-Angell after their owner became overwhelmed by their care. The 5-month-old puppies are described by the MSPCA as very adoptable. “The puppies’ owner just needed our assistance in finding new homes for them,” said Mike Keiley, director...
ANIMALS
animalleague.org

Life Begins Again for Dogs Rescued From Commercial Breeders

Finally safe and sound, a striking array of dogs and puppies descended the steps of the Animal League America Mobile Rescue Unit on Sunday, November 14, 2021, into the welcoming arms of our volunteers. In all, 48 incredible animals – no longer unwanted – arrived to have their lives transformed.
ANIMALS
iheart.com

What Dog You Should Adopt Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Ready to bring home a little cute pup? Here's what Wags and Walks suggests you should adopt based on your zodiac sign. Aries -The best foster pet for them is the energetic type that never tires of running sprints, testing boundaries or playing fetch. Taurus -They would be happiest with...
ANIMALS

