In October, I wrote about a possible holiday shortage of popular champagne labels because of supply chain issues, reduced supply and surging demand. While we'll still be able to find lesser-known champagnes (and I'll have some great examples next week), this holiday season is a chance to go rogue and explore some alternative bubblies. Why not some red sparkling from Portugal, or Lambrusco from Italy? Or go local. Wherever you are, your local wineries are producing sparkling wines from unconventional grape varieties or unconventional methods such as pétillant-naturel. If you're feeling conservative, there are always reliable bubblies from California that put American flair on the traditional model.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO