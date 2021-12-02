PRTV: Pack-A-Day Daily Special Guest: Peter Bukowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have moved to suspend wide receiver Antonio Brown, along with two other players, who lied about their COVID-19 vaccination status. The three-day suspensions come just days after a former live-in chef accused the NFL star of submitting a fake vaccine card and the league fined Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a similar offense. Anthony Tall, sports agent and president of Miracle Sports Agency, joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the fallout from Brown's suspension and whether or not it was warranted.
