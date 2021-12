Don't let this year's holiday photos get lost in the never-seen depths of your phone's camera roll. Instead, print them and give them away. Real, printed-on-photo-paper photographs used to be the standard way to see photos, but now they're a rarity. Show someone a great photo on your phone, and they start swiping through your other pictures. But give them a print, and they'll love it. Fujifilm's new Instax Mini Evo is a neat hybrid digital camera and printer, with the benefits of both—a bunch of neat color and 'lens' effects, plus a real photographic print at the end. And it's not just for hipsters.

