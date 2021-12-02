ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philip Morris CEO Does Not Need M&A to Hit Smoke Free Goals

By Reuters
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Philip Morris will reach its target of 50% sales from smoke-free products by 2025 through organic revenue growth rather than mergers and acquisitions, its CEO told Reuters. The maker of Marlboro cigarettes has spent more than $8 billion on reduced risk products since it began developing them...

Comments / 0

