Let the record show that the first thing I said about Naxatras‘ upcoming album, IV, was that the Greek now-four-piece were ‘going all in.’ The last thing I said about it was I expected copious tour dates to follow in good time. That was last week and, well, the proof is in the poster. Naxatras have never been particularly shy about hitting the road, but as they announce this long round of gigs alongside Puta Volcano, the band seem to be setting themselves up for a big response to the impending full-length, and I think they’re going to get it. More than anything, I’m curious if a US debut won’t be far behind. Psycho Las Vegas, maybe? That’d be just fine, thank you very much. Hell, they can bring Puta Volcano along for that too.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO