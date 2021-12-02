ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The life of the late fashion icon Virgil Abloh

By Adam Zerman
rwuhawksherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself.”. This was a statement that Virgil Abloh frequently made and lived by; Abloh lived his life looking to pave the way for future generations. Abloh believed that art had the power to inspire upcoming generations. His goal was to...

rwuhawksherald.com

Comments / 0

hotnewhiphop.com

Designer Virgil Abloh Has Died After A Years-Long Battle With Cancer: Report

Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection and CEO of Off-White, has died at 41 following a years-long private battle with “a rare aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma.” The news comes from a statement posted to the Illinois native’s Instagram page on Sunday, November 28th. “We are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Posts Intimate Photo With Virgil Abloh After His Tragic Death

Rappers have been citing Virgil Abloh as an inspiration for years. His combination of streetwear expertise and unmatched creativity led to artist wearing his clothes and sneakers regularly. Young Thug was one of Virgil's primary customers, and more importantly, good friends. After Abloh passed away on Sunday (Nov. 28), many...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Louis Vuitton and Off-White Designer Virgil Abloh Dies of Cancer at 41

Virgil Abloh, the designer who for the past three years was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection and who was the CEO of Off-White, has died after a secret cancer battle. He was 41. The official LV Twitter made the crushing announcement on Sunday, writing, "LVMH, Louis Vuitton...
MUSIC
Teen Vogue

North West Had the Most Fire 'Fit at Virgil Abloh's Last Show

On November 28 news broke of cutting-edge designer Virgil Abloh's death from cancer at 41, just days before he was set to present his Spring/Summer 2022 collection for Louis Vuitton at an uptempo Miami-based show. Vuitton and Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, decided to still present the collection as planned, presenting it under the title “Virgil was here.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Virgil Abloh's Hometown Honors Late Designer With "Virgil Abloh Day"

Virgil Abloh‘s hometown of Rockford, Illinois is honoring the late icon with his own day. According to reports, city officials are naming December 1 as Virgil Abloh Day, with Mayor McNamara announcing and reading the drafted proclamation tomorrow. TMZ adds that the day will be Rockford’s way of paying tribute to the artistic director as the city recognizes Abloh’s impact on the community and the youth. The late designer’s family is supposedly aware and “thrilled” with the news, but it is not confirmed if they will be attending the ceremony.
ROCKFORD, IL
CNN

Op-ed: Virgil Abloh dissolved 'barriers of entry' with joy and optimism

Op-ed: Virgil Abloh dissolved 'barriers of entry' with joy and optimism. Dr Samuel Ross is a fashion and product designer and the founder of a A-Cold-Wall*. He was Virgil Abloh's first design assistant. Here, Ross writes about the late designer's role as a mentor. Abloh, head of menswear for Louis Vuitton, founder of Off-White and a recently appointed visiting professor at the Royal College of Art, died of a rare form of cancer on November 28, 2021. He was 41. All opinions expressed are the writer's own.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Essence

Tracey Mills, The Man Responsible For Taking Von Dutch And Ed Hardy Mainstream, Shares His Story

Having celebrities as friends and a natural eye for fashion landed Mills in circles with Kanye West, Anna Wintour, Carine Roitfield and Ricardo Tisci. Let’s take a trip down memory lane: It’s the early ‘00s and low rise jeans, Juicy Couture sweatsuits, cargo pants, flares and denim skirts are everywhere. Oh, and we can’t forget spray painted graphics. The origins of Y2K are forming and we’re excited about new episodes of MTV Cribs, Punk’d, Pimp My Ride, and BET’s 106 & Park countdown with AJ and Free. The ultimate accessories of the times are Blackberrys, Motorola Razrs and T-Mobile Sidekicks. However, there’s one accessory, not made for texting, fyi, that’s taking over the world by storm — ornate trucker hats crafted by the brand Von Dutch.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Producer of the Year Mike Dean on Kanye West’s ‘Chaotic’ ‘Donda’ Sessions and Vibing With Lana Del Rey

Mike Dean is fielding texts from Madonna, promoting his latest solo album, “4:22,” nursing a joint and trying to answer interview questions. But there’s beauty in the chaos. Variety’s Hitmakers Producer of the Year does it so effortlessly — like a modern-day maestro conducting his own symphony — as he tries to remember the news of the various records he’s worked on. In March came word that “For the Night,” the posthumous record by  Pop Smoke, the Brooklyn drill rapper killed in a 2020 shooting, had been certified four-times-platinum. Dean, a co-producer on the song, was tasked with adding the “flutes,...
MUSIC
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
