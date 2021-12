The Pittsburgh Steelers nearly pulled off the comeback of the year against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday night, falling short in a barnburner of a game by a score of 41-37. In a game where there was hardly any defense to be seen on both sides, DT Cam Heyward rose to the occasion as the lone star play on the defensive side of the ball available for Pittsburgh with T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Joe Haden all ruled out prior to the game. Heyward is known for being the emotional leader of the team and his play stood out in a big way in this contest, displaying the fight and relentless effort to keep Pittsburgh in this game despite the low chances at a comeback.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO