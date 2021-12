Student Hearing Officer selection process announced

My name is Caroline Lohr, and I am your 2021-22 Undergraduate Student Senate (USS) president. The USS is a new form of student government, as it has a unilateral structure instead of the normal three branches of government. We are the only school in the nation that has this unique structure. It allows for every undergraduate student to be part of USS, and we want to hear your voice on campus!

