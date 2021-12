Let’s face it, every kid who grew up watching Home Alone during the holidays secretly wanted to live like Kevin McCallister for a day. When you weren’t setting up traps to protect your home from the Wet Bandits, you could be watching movies you love to quote, jumping on the bed, and having a lovely cheese pizza delivered to your door. It was the ideal way to spend the holidays, and now, you can finally make those dreams come true, because the original Home Alone movie house is on Airbnb for the very first time.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO