The Football News Show: How Afcon might impact the Premier League title race

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Lionel Messi deserved to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, following the Argentina forward’s record seventh triumph.Messi was named the best men’s player in the world on Monday night, beating Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho to win the award.Messi won his first four Ballon d’Or trophies between 2009 and 2012 while playing under Guardiola at Barcelona, and the Spanish coach has said his former player was worthy of this year’s prize.“You can never say it is unfair Lionel Messi wins the Ballon d’Or,” Manchester City coach Guardiola said on Tuesday amid...
