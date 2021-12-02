Two charged in Havelock Dollar General store armed robbery

Two people were arrested after a Dollar General store armed robbery in Havelock on Tuesday.

Zachary Carter, 31, of Havelock was charged with armed robbery and assault by pointing a firearm. Carter is in Craven County jail under a $125,000 bond, according to the press release.

Ann Morley, 42, of Havelock was charged with aid and abet to commit armed robbery. Morley is being held at the jail under a $50,000 bond.

Havelock police responded to the robbery at the discount store on 1327 E. Main St. on Nov. 30. The suspect made the employee open the cash register while revealing his firearm and stole an undisclosed amount of money, the press release states.

No one was injured during the robbery and the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to call 252-447-3212.