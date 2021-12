December is here and you may be looking for some fun, holiday activities to do with your family and friends. Those activities are even better if they're free. We've got a great one for you to visit and it's located in beautifully decorated downtown El Paso. Stroll through Winterfest and see the wonder of the light displays then head over to the Sunflower Bank branch located downtown. Sunflower Bank and the Railroad Model and Historical Association of El Paso have teamed up for the first time this year to showcase a Holiday Model Train display for El Pasoans to enjoy. People can see the display for free at the Sunflower Bank branch at 201 E. Main Street, Suite 200.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO