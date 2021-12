Black Friday might be winding down for another year, but here's the good news: plenty of excellent deals on Bluetooth speakers are still going strong. There's a plethora of retailers in the US and UK who have decided to go all in on Cyber Weekend and extend their deals for the next few days, so we've picked out some of the best deals on both sides of the Atlantic in case you need a bit of last minute help working out which deal to go for.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO