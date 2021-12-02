ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Africa steps up Omicron variant detection as COVID-19 cases rise in southern Africa

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazzaville [Congo], December 2 (ANI/Xinhua): African countries are stepping up measures to detect and control the spread of the Omicron variant as weekly new COVID-19 cases in the continent rise by 54 percent due to an upsurge in southern Africa, said the World Health Organization in a statement released on...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what alarms him about the omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network’s program “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

COVID-19 Disruptions Linked to Rise in Malaria Infections, Deaths

GENEVA - The World Health Organization reports a significant rise in malaria cases and deaths in 2020 due to COVID-19 disruptions in malaria services. Over the past two decades, global malaria death rates have been cut in half, saving the lives of 10.6 million people. New data gathered by the WHO show COVID-19 has stopped and even reversed the progress made in reducing deaths from this preventable, treatable disease.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Omicron COVID-19 variant is found in 39 US cases across 17 states as health officials say cases of new strain are more mild: A quarter of all tests in South Africa - where it was first detected - are now positive and more than 1,000 cases of mutation have been detected worldwide

The Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to spread around the United States, but early signs on the strain's severity provide the nation with some much needed positive news. Late Sunday night, a case of the Omicron variant was sequenced in Georgia, making the Peach state the 17th to find record at least one case of the variant within its borders, and bringing that nationwide case count up to 39.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Karnataka deploys IAS, IPS officers to tackle Omicron COVID-19 variant

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6 (ANI): As Karnataka reported two Omicron variant cases, the state government has done a rejig of the bureaucracy. The state government has appointed Manish Moudgil to state war room and to oversee the supply of medical liquid oxygen from refilling stations. Pankaj Kumar Pandey will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matshidiso Moeti
albuquerqueexpress.com

Suspected incubator of new Covid-19 strains identified

African nations cannot ramp up their vaccination rates fast enough without foreign help and may become ?a perfect incubator for variants? of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a new report says. The "extreme vaccine discrimination" leaves the 1.3 billion people living in Africa lagging behind in the global race to protect humanity...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

UK condemned for Covid travel apartheid

Britain's Covid restrictions, imposed to combat the spread of the Omicron variant, have been condemned as a ?travel apartheid? by Nigeria's High Commissioner to the UK, who urged officials to change to a more a ?global approach.?. Speaking to the BBC on Monday, Nigeria's representative in the UK, Sarafa Tunji...
TRAVEL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tanzania at 60: a model of co-existence held back by political rigidity

Tanzania gained its independence on 9 December 1961 after 71 years of colonial administration, first under Germany and later Britain. At independence the country had only 11 indigenous university graduates and 71% of the senior civil service were expatriates. Like other newly independent African countries, Tanzania faced numerous socio-economic challenges....
AFRICA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan reports first Japanese to be infected with COVID Omicron variant

Tokyo [Japan] December 7 (ANI): Japan reported its first case of a Japanese national infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, marking the third case in the country on Monday, reported Kyodo News. The man in his 30s, who had travelled to Italy, was found to be infected with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Southern Africa#Covid 19#Ani#African#Congolese#Who
albuquerqueexpress.com

Mixed reactions in Italy as new "green pass" rules go into effect

ROME, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Italy's newest round of coronavirus health restrictions -- among the most restrictive in the European Union (EU) -- went into effect on Monday. The lead-up to Monday's start date for the country's more restrictive "super green pass" rules was marked by a series of vocal protests against the measures in multiple cities and complaints on social media.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

This 33-year-old moved to South Africa from New York after falling in love—now she lives on $88 a day

Tanisha Colon-Bibb always planned on spending her life in New York — until love brought her halfway across the globe. The 33-year-old entrepreneur grew up in Harlem as the youngest of four children. After graduating from Spelman College in 2010, she launched her first business, Rebelle Agency, helping clients in entertainment, non-profit and other fields coordinate their marketing and advertising strategies.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
LiveScience

Medieval Scot with strong jawbone wasn't a local

A medieval man whose face was immortalized in a striking reconstruction isn't quite who we thought he was. The so-called Blair Atholl Man, who died at the age of 45 and was buried near Blair Atholl in the Scottish Highlands some 1,600 years ago, was not a local, researchers now say.
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Chinese rover spots strange ‘mystery house’ on the dark side of the Moon

China’s Yuta 2 rover has spotted a “mystery house” on the far side of the Moon.The strange cube was spotted on the horizon around 80 metres from the rover’s location in the Von Kármán crater in November, next to an impact crater.Yuta 2 will spend the next two to three months moving across the crater to get a closer look at the object which is more likely to be a large boulder than anything else; “mystery house” (shenmi xiaowu in Chinese) is a placeholder name referenced by Our Space, a Chinese science outreach channel affiliated with the China...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
invenglobal.com

Alexandra Botez under fire after appearing to defend slavery

Alexandra Botez came under fire over the weekend after she appeared to defend Dubai's alleged use of slavery on an AT&T sponsored stream hosted from the 2021 World Chess Championship taking place in the United Arab Emirates. While the sisters later claimed she was being taken out of context, the statement still caused an uproar from their stream chat and folks online who were offended by the comment.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Munich Re and FingerMotion's Insurtech Subsidiary Form a Collaborative Research Alliance to Advance Life & Health Insurance Transformation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. ('FingerMotion' or the 'Company') (OTCQX:FNGR), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co., Ltd. ('JiuGe Technology') and Munich Re, a large global reinsurer, formed a collaborative research alliance in extending behavioral analytics to enhance understanding of morbidity and behavioral patterns in the China market, with the goal of creating value for both insurers and the end insurance consumers through better technology, product offerings and customer experience. JiuGe Technology's proprietary technology platform called 'Sapientus', a provider of behavior intelligence specialized in insurance, is the Analytic Innovation Development arm of FingerMotion. Through knowledge exchange among the joint team's domain experts in insurance, actuarial and data science, the two parties set out to push the envelope of innovation and achieve previously unattainable insights through mining of behavioral patterns and distinctive features with linkages to key risk drivers and product economics, focusing on life and health insurance.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on arms sales revealed

The pandemic doesn?t seem to have affected the global demand for weapons, according to a new report, which reveals the defense industry's top 100 companies made $531 billion in 2020 ? 1.3% more than in the previous year. Arms sales have been steadily growing for six consecutive years, and the...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy