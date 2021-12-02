Africa steps up Omicron variant detection as COVID-19 cases rise in southern Africa

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / FingerMotion, Inc. ('FingerMotion' or the 'Company') (OTCQX:FNGR), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co., Ltd. ('JiuGe Technology') and Munich Re, a large global reinsurer, formed a collaborative research alliance in extending behavioral analytics to enhance understanding of morbidity and behavioral patterns in the China market, with the goal of creating value for both insurers and the end insurance consumers through better technology, product offerings and customer experience. JiuGe Technology's proprietary technology platform called 'Sapientus', a provider of behavior intelligence specialized in insurance, is the Analytic Innovation Development arm of FingerMotion. Through knowledge exchange among the joint team's domain experts in insurance, actuarial and data science, the two parties set out to push the envelope of innovation and achieve previously unattainable insights through mining of behavioral patterns and distinctive features with linkages to key risk drivers and product economics, focusing on life and health insurance.
