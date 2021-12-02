ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Lawro's predictions: Man Utd v Arsenal

 2 days ago

I liked what stand-in Manchester United boss Michael Carrick did against Chelsea on Sunday, with Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay screening the defence and the whole team working extremely hard. United still...

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
BBC

Villarreal v Man Utd: The key stats

This will be Villarreal’s sixth Champions League match against Manchester United, more than they’ve faced any other opponent in the competition. The Yellow Submarine are winless in all five previous meetings (drawn four, lost one). United are unbeaten in five Champions League games against Villarreal (won one, drawn four) –...
BBC

Chelsea v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats

Chelsea are winless in their past seven Premier League games against Manchester United - their longest such run since a 10-game streak between 1938 and 1950. United have kept a clean sheet in their past four league meetings with the Blues. The only team to record a shutout in more consecutive league games against Chelsea is Newcastle United (six in a row between 1913 and 1919).
BBC

Follow Chelsea v Man Utd live

We're now less than an hour away from kick-off between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. You'll be able to catch up with all the post-match reaction on this page after full-time.
World Soccer Talk

Carrick in charge of Man Utd for Arsenal clash as Rangnick awaits visa

London (AFP) – Michael Carrick will stay in charge of Manchester United for their clash against Arsenal this week as interim manager Ralf Rangnick awaits his work visa, the Old Trafford club said on Tuesday. Rangnick on Monday agreed to join United from Lokomotiv Moscow, where he was the head...
90min.com

Ralf Rangnick won't be in Man Utd dugout vs Arsenal

Manchester United have confirmed that interim manager Ralf Rangnick will not be in the dugout for the visit of Arsenal on Thursday, while there are fears he may not even be on the touchline in time for Sunday's game against Crystal Palace. Rangnick was unveiled on Monday morning and will...
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

A classic Premier League match-up will take place tonight as Manchester United welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford.Man United are still awaiting the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, whose visa issues prevent him from leading the Red Devils this evening.Instead, Michael Carrick will oversee United for a third straight game, following their victory over Villarreal and draw with Chelsea.Arsenal, meanwhile, saw their 10-game unbeaten run ended by Liverpool late last month, but Mikel Arteta’s side responded well by downing Newcastle 2-0 last time out.Here’s all you need to know about Man United vs Arsenal.We may earn commission from some...
SkySports

Premier League predictions: Jones Knows says back low cards and goals when Man Utd play Arsenal

Our betting guru Jones Knows thinks Manchester United and Arsenal could play out a bore draw while Brentford are backed to get a result at Spurs. The market certainly has more faith in Tottenham than I do. They are trading at 8/13 with Sky Bet, suggesting that there is a 60 per cent chance of them winning the match. That would normally be the case when hosting a newly promoted team but Brentford have shown they are no ordinary newly promoted team. Thomas Frank's team carry a huge attacking threat, and are the seventh best team in the Premier League when it comes to the expected goals performance data. They've backed that up with actual results, too, winning at West Ham and Wolves already this season.
goal.com

Watch: Ronaldo scores 800th career goal as Man Utd defeat Arsenal

The Manchester United forward also netted the 801st goal of his career in the Red Devils' 3-2 win over Arsenal on Thursday. Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 800th career goal in all competitions against Arsenal on Thursday before netting what proved to be the match winner from the penalty spot to seal a 3-2 win.
BBC

Team news: Man Utd v Crystal palace

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is likely to be without Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani for his first match in charge. Left-back Luke Shaw remains doubtful as he continues to recover from a head injury. Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward is suspended as a result of receiving...
fourfourtwo.com

Former Liverpool and Arsenal player Ray Kennedy dies aged 70

Former Liverpool and Arsenal player Ray Kennedy has died at the age of 70, the Merseyside club have announced. Kennedy won three European Cups and five league titles with the Reds, whom he joined from Arsenal in 1974 having done the league and FA Cup double with the Gunners three years earlier.
