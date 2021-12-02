Lawro's predictions: Man Utd v Arsenal

A classic Premier League match-up will take place tonight as Manchester United welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford.Man United are still awaiting the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick, whose visa issues prevent him from leading the Red Devils this evening.Instead, Michael Carrick will oversee United for a third straight game, following their victory over Villarreal and draw with Chelsea.Arsenal, meanwhile, saw their 10-game unbeaten run ended by Liverpool late last month, but Mikel Arteta’s side responded well by downing Newcastle 2-0 last time out.Here’s all you need to know about Man United vs Arsenal.We may earn commission from some...
