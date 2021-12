Lily Collins has always been something of the ultimate hair chameleon — she’s donned a platinum pixie cut, inky black bangs, a bob, and her signature long brunette waves this year alone. But, as is so often the case, it’s sometimes the smallest changes that make the biggest difference. At a press day for the upcoming new season of Emily In Paris, the actor revealed just-cut bangs. Long, wispy, and eyelash-grazing, Collins’ bangs add an instant romantic twist to her hair — especially the loose, low bun she wore for the press events.

HAIR CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO