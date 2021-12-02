ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Epstein victim testifies she was taken to Trump at 14 years old

By Jon Skolnik
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PPf8x_0dCHUst500

An alleged victim of the late hedge fund manager and sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, who stood accused of running a teen sex trafficking ring with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, testified during Maxwell's trial that she was introduced to Donald Trump when she was fourteen.

Though the woman – testifying as "Jane" – alleged no improper conduct between herself and the former president, Jane confirmed Wednesday that she met Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida in the 1990s.

"[Epstein] took you to Mar-a-Lago when you were 14, you claim?" Lara Menninger, Maxwell's defense attorney, asked Jane.

"Yes," Jane replied.

Jane also spoke of being part of a Miss Teen USA beauty pageant at the time, an event directly associated with Trump. During the competition, Jane alleged, she wore a $2,000 dress bequeathed to her by Epstein.

Epstein died by apparent suicide in August in his jail cell shortly after he was arrested on charges of child sex trafficking. Epstein was known to have socialized with the likes of numerous high-profile business leaders and government officials, including Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Prince Andrew, former-CEO of private equity Leon Black, and billionaire Leslie Wexner.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Maxwell, who has been accused of recruiting scores of teen girls into Epstein's inner circle, has vehemently denied criminal wrongdoing.

Jane further alleged on Tuesday that she was sexually abused by Epstein on multiple occasions in his Palm Beach residence. She also noted that others, including Maxwell, directly participated in sexual encounters with her.

Maxwell's defense has largely sought to undermine Jane's recollection of her timeline with Epstein in order to cast doubt on whether Maxwell was present in the abuse. For instance, during the trial, Menninger referred the judge to a previous claim Jane made about Epstein flying her out to see a Broadway production The Lion King in 1994. The show, however, did not open until three years later.

"My timeline was wrong," Jane said.

That same day in trial, Epstein's pilot, Larry Visoski, made testimony to the court with added insight into both Maxwell and Jane's alleged relationship with Epstein.

Visoki described Maxwell as the late financier's "number two," adding that she was "go-to person to handle everything else that was not business related." The pilot also alleged that Eptstein introduced Jane to him on a plane set for Palm Beach back in the 1990s.

Asked about whether he'd seen any sexual activity with underage girls, Visoki replied: "I never saw any sexual activity, no."

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Salon hires two award-winning journalists, Alison Stine and Kathryn Joyce

Salon has hired two award-winning writers to fill full-time positions, editor in chief Erin Keane announced today. Culture writer Alison Stine, a journalist and essayist and the Philip K. Dick Award-winning author of two acclaimed novels, joins the staff on December 1. Investigative reporter Kathryn Joyce, author of two indispensable reported nonfiction books on the American Christian right, will join the News & Politics team on January 3.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Daily Beast

I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Wexner
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Donald Trump
Telegraph

Ghislaine Maxwell dyes hair and changes outfit in 'trial makeover'

Ghislaine Maxwell appears to have undergone a makeover ahead of the jury selection in her sex trafficking trial, sporting dyed hair and smart clothes in a New York court on Monday. The British socialite seemed relaxed and confident on Monday in the penultimate hearing before her highly anticipated November 29...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#British#Crash Course
Vice

Jeffrey Epstein Spent Final Days In Fear of MS-13, Struggling With Constipation

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and child sex trafficker with close ties to powerful elites including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, spent his last days tormented by a cellmate whose incessant chatter kept him from sleeping, in fear of MS-13, and unable to take a shit, according to documents obtained from the Bureau of Prisons under a Freedom of Information Act request.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Pilot Reveals Politicians, Celebrities Who Flew On Jeffrey Epstein's Jet

Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr. was the first witness called by prosecutors and provided information about who traveled with Epstein and Maxwell and information about their relationship. Visoski was Epstein's private pilot for nearly 30 years and chauffeured people between Epstein's properties in New York, New Mexico, Miami, and the Virgin Islands.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Jeffrey Epstein accuser testifies that she met Trump at Mar-a-lago when she was 14

A woman who has accused the late billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein of abuse has testified during the trial of his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell that the disgraced financier drove her to Mar-a-Lago to meet former President Donald Trump when she was 14 years old. The accuser, going under the pseudonym “Jane” was cross-examined by the defence team on the third day of Ms Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial. More follows...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vanity Fair

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Trial Opens a New Chapter in Heinous Jeffrey Epstein Saga

For those following the Jeffrey Epstein story, the past two years have felt like driving around a curve that never ends. Answers to the key questions at the heart of the vast scandal have seemed tantalizingly close and frustratingly out of reach. How did the late pedophile earn his estimated half-billion-dollar fortune? Which powerful men participated in his sex-trafficking ring? What about all those surveillance videos from inside his homes? On November 29, lawyers are set to deliver opening statements in the highly anticipated trial of Epstein’s alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. For Epstein’s victims, it will be an opportunity for justice long denied. For the rest of us, it may be our best and last chance to unravel the Epstein enigma.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Alleged Ghislaine Maxwell victim ‘set up Tom Parker Bowles in newspaper cocaine sting’

One of Ghislaine Maxwell’s accusers set up Tom Parker Bowles in a newspaper cocaine sting, The Telegraph can disclose. The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, helped tabloid journalists to entrap the son of the Duchess of Cornwall, secretly recording him offering to buy her cocaine. The Telegraph understands the woman was paid as much as £40,000 for her part in the undercover operation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy