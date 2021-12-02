ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GEODIS Appoints Shannon Leffler As Executive Vice President Of Human Resources

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading transport and logistics provider GEODIS today announced that Shannon Leffler has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Human Resources of GEODIS in Americas, effective Jan. 4, 2022. As an additional strategic senior leadership appointment for the Americas region, GEODIS is also announcing the promotion of Raziel Bravo to Senior Vice President of the Strategic Management Office.

Leffler has served in several key human resources positions throughout her 14-year tenure with GEODIS. Leffler's most recent role as Senior Vice President of Human Resources has included managing the regional human resources department for GEODIS in Americas, which includes the U.S., Canada and Latin America. In her new role as Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Leffler will lead a team of over 100 professionals in attracting, retaining, developing and engaging a world-class supply chain workforce. Leffler will succeed Tom Drury, who was recently promoted to Executive Vice President of Strategic Development for GEODIS in Americas.

"Shannon has played an integral role in supporting the overall growth and success of our company since joining us in 2007," said Mike Honious, GEODIS in Americas President & CEO. "Given her proven track record of human resources experience, vast logistics and supply chain industry knowledge, and unique perspective as a leader, I am confident that with Shannon in this new role we can continue to best support our employees so we can, in turn, best support our customers."

To remain focused on achieving the goals of its Ambition 2023 strategic plan and beyond, Bravo has been promoted to Senior Vice President of the Strategic Management Office of the Americas region. Bravo is a supply chain management professional with 24 years of industry experience, specializing in strategy, solutions and process development. Bravo has dedicated the past 11 years of her career to GEODIS across various senior-level positions.

In her most recent role as Vice President of the Strategic Management Office of the Americas region, Bravo played a key role in managing the company's strategic development initiatives through evaluating global trends and industry insights, identifying business optimization initiatives, supporting product development and more. In her expanded role, she will be responsible for the oversight, reporting and management of the Strategic Management Office for the Americas region, which leads activity related to strategy development, key industry insights, acquisitions and business optimizations. Bravo is currently completing her doctoral studies at Georgia State University, with a goal of continuing to bridge the gap between academics and the supply chain industry.

Leffler and Bravo's appointments further support GEODIS' commitment to its Ambition 2023 plan, which includes an objective of increasing the number of women in its leadership roles by 2023. Both are former steering committee members of the GEODIS Women's Network, an inclusive network to promote the emergence of more women in management positions by developing the potential of female employees and supporting them in their professional growth.

"Shannon and Raziel's appointments are great news for GEODIS as we continue to empower women in a traditionally male-dominated industry," said Mario Ceccon, GEODIS Executive Vice President of Group Human Resources. "I am delighted to see that more and more women are receiving access to leadership positions. The combined work of the GEODIS Women's Network and the Americas' mentoring programs are crucial to helping identify and support women."

To learn more about GEODIS, visit www.geodis.com.

GEODIS - www.geodis.com GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport), coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, is reflected by its top business rankings: no. 1 in France and no. 7 worldwide. In 2020, GEODIS employed over 41,000 people globally and generated €8.4 billion in revenue.

PRESS CONTACT

Claire VaasGEODIS Group Communication Department +33 (0)6 9938 8834 claire.vaas@geodis.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geodis-appoints-shannon-leffler-as-executive-vice-president-of-human-resources-301436424.html

SOURCE GEODIS

