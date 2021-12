Germany / November 24, 2021 / Mediaroom / The newly launched NFT Token witnessed a rise of 10000% in a single week, a company spokesman reported today. Rapidly drawing the attention of NFT and cryptocurrency enthusiasts, NFT Token airdropped free NFTs from across the metaverse to its holders. The company is currently offering a 3% buyback and burn, ensuring that over time supply will reduce and the value for current holders will increase. The unique opportunity to become a part of a lucrative club that provides its members access to up-and-coming and rare NFTs has skyrocketed the popularity of the token in a very short space of time.

