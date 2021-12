Funding will drive global expansion and product innovation to support record hiring demands. Sense, a market leader in AI-driven talent engagement and communication platform solutions for recruiting, announced $50 million in Series D funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. To date, Sense has secured a total of $90 million in funding. Amid hyper-competitive hiring market where blue- and gray-collar workers are leaving jobs in record numbers, companies cannot accomplish their hiring goals without targeted investment in automation and AI to speed the recruiting process while infusing personalization into it. This tailwind has helped Sense gain traction across more than 600 customers.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO