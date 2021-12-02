ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

2021 US Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems Growth Opportunities Report

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the US commercial unmanned aerial system (UAS) market. The base year for spending information is 2020, and example market participants and market size estimates for 2021 are provided. This study discusses market participants, customers, and government agencies that influence the industry.

The various UAS platform types are outlined by their design and use segment. Also included are insights on the software and services essential to the US UAS market. In addition, market applications, growth opportunities, industry participants, technology trends, and market drivers and restraints are discussed.

The COVID-19 pandemic response has highlighted many applications for commercial UAS. These use cases have helped the general public and the media to become more aware of the many benefits that leveraging UAS technology can bring to the commercial market. In particular, business-to-business applications and UAS delivery advantages have become well known.

The increasingly favorable view of UAS and the technological advances in data processing software and artificial intelligence (AI) that are beginning to allow the use of autonomous drone solutions remain the biggest drivers for growth in the US market. Moreover, the easing of requirements for flying UAS at night by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also contributed to growth in the sector.

This research service analyzes current trends and future concepts that shed light on estimated spending, technology trends, and the fastest application areas of market growth. The goal of the study is to help firms identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies that can improve market share. The research presented in the study was obtained from secondary and primary sources and combines quantitative and qualitative information.

Information has been garnered from existing reports and project material within the publisher's database, including data from technical papers, specialized magazines, seminars, and internet research. Senior consultants/industry analysts have conducted telephone interviews with original equipment suppliers, services providers, distributors, customers, and government authorities. Primary research accounts for approximately 25% of the total research.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 8
  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial UAS Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Purpose/Overview/Trends/Challenges
  • Types of Commercial UAS by End-user Segment
  • Types of Commercial UAS by Flight Design
  • Technology Applications
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Representative Industry Participants

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: UAS for Precision Agriculture
  • Growth Opportunity 2: UAS for O&G Applications
  • Growth Opportunity 3: UAS for First-responder Applications
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Hybrid UAS for Greater Flexibility and Long-range Capacity
  • Growth Opportunity 5: UAS for Infrastructure Inspection and Construction Applications

4. Appendix

  • Key Takeaways
  • List of Exhibits
  • Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5m8ch

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-us-commercial-unmanned-aerial-systems-growth-opportunities-report-301436149.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Global Protein Assays Sourcing And Procurement Report Forecasts The Market To Have An Incremental Spend Of USD 1.06 Billion | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Protein Assays industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 1.06 Billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs And The International Finance Forum Launch Green Finance Working Group

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs and the International Finance Forum (IFF) today launched the Green Finance Working Group ("the Working Group"), at the opening of the IFF 18 th Annual Meeting. The Working Group will provide a platform for companies to exchange and develop ideas on how best to leverage green finance innovations to advance the world's transition to a low-carbon economy.
ECONOMY
clarkcountyblog.com

Exterior Glass Walls Market Size & Forecast 2021-2026 By Global Industry Trends, Development History, Regional Overview, Share Estimation, Revenue, and Business Prospect, Says Industry Research Biz

Global “Exterior Glass Walls Market” research report offers qualitative and quantitative insights in relation to the industry growth rate, market segmentation, and revenue. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Exterior Glass Walls market are analyzed in the report. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Uas#Researchandmarkets Com
clarkcountyblog.com

Global Induction Sealers Market Size 2021 Industry Share, Growth, Business Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Key Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

The “Induction Sealers Market” research report provides key statistics of the market status in terms of market size estimates and forecasts, growth rate. This report also covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Further, the Induction Sealers market research report strategical insights based on an assessment of recent developments, strategy analysis of the players. It also covers drivers, opportunities, and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Growth Status and Revenue Expectation to 2031 Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation

Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Industry Research Report 2021-2031 displays the essential definition of Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Industry business stating the sales revenue, product value, and products description. In-depth studies of the Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Industry drivers, latest challenges, and market growth opportunities can shape the longer term of the trade. Global MI Neurosurgery Devices Market Industry report covers the Market preparation models, producing method, offer chain situation, and business methods of this Market.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Endoscope Leak Detection Device Market Inflation, Premiumization, Supply, Demand and Performance| MEDIVATORS, Zutron Medical, Optim

Global Endoscope Leak Detection Device Market Industry Research Report 2021-2031 displays the essential definition of Global Endoscope Leak Detection Device Market Industry business stating the sales revenue, product value, and products description. In-depth studies of the Global Endoscope Leak Detection Device Market Industry drivers, latest challenges, and market growth opportunities can shape the longer term of the trade. Global Endoscope Leak Detection Device Market Industry report covers the Market preparation models, producing method, offer chain situation, and business methods of this Market.
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Electrosurgical Generator Market Performance, Inflation, Supply and Demand and Technical Insights | Medtronic, DePuy, Aesculap

Global Electrosurgical Generator Market Industry Research Report 2021-2031 displays the essential definition of Global Electrosurgical Generator Market Industry business stating the sales revenue, product value, and products description. In-depth studies of the Global Electrosurgical Generator Market Industry drivers, latest challenges, and market growth opportunities can shape the longer term of the trade. Global Electrosurgical Generator Market Industry report covers the Market preparation models, producing method, offer chain situation, and business methods of this Market.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
houstonmirror.com

Testing and Analysis Services Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Business Opportunities 2021-2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Testing and Analysis Services Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". The Testing and Analysis Services Market report consists of market trends, market analysis and the market forecast from 2021-2027 with the help of charts and information for the user. The Global Testing and Analysis Services Market. The market estimates supplied inside the record are the result of in-intensity secondary research, number one interviews and in-house expert critiques. These marketplace estimates were taken into consideration through studying the impact of diverse social, political and financial factors alongside the current market dynamics affecting the Global Testing and Analysis Services Market growth.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Technological Advancements Generating New Opportunities for Mechanical Medical Ventilators Market by 2031 End

250 Pages Mechanical Medical Ventilators Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Mechanical Medical Ventilators to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Market Growth, Trends, Rising Demand, SWOT Analysis and Advanced Technologies| Alioscopy, Evistek, Kangde Xin

Global Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Market Industry Research Report 2021-2031 displays the essential definition of Global Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Market Industry business stating the sales revenue, product value, and products description. In-depth studies of the Global Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Market Industry drivers, latest challenges, and market growth opportunities can shape the longer term of the trade. Global Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Market Industry report covers the Market preparation models, producing method, offer chain situation, and business methods of this Market.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

One World Universe, Inc. Adds 2 Revenue Generating Warehouse Buildings To Its Asset Portfolio

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - One World Universe, Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the metaverse, and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has been gifted 2 warehouse buildings totaling $3.5 million USD in property value.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

How Zscaler is driving multi-sector cloud compliance, security and digital transformation at scale

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations have been forced to employ a distributed working style powered by technologies like hybrid cloud networks and edge computing. Zscaler Inc.’s solutions, including Zscaler Private Access, allow companies to transform and perform at scale, from a security and compliance standpoint, without missing...
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

UPDATED CLASS PERIOD: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - LSPD

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) securities between September 11, 2020 and November 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until January 18, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Lightspeed Commerce class action lawsuit. The first-filed complaint - captioned Nath v. Lightspeed Commerce Inc., No. 21-cv-06365 (E.D.N.Y.) - was commenced on November 16, 2021 and charges Lightspeed Commerce along with certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A similar lawsuit - Pappas v. Lightspeed Commerce Inc., No. 21-cv-10304 - is pending in the Southern District of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aithority.com

Atos Expands The Scope Of Its Security Operations Centers And launches “Managed Detection And Response For Media”

Atos announces the launch of a new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity service for the media and entertainment industry, addressing media and video content piracy and protecting organizations against targeted cyber threats. As media companies play a vital role in forming a public outlook, their high-quality content makes them...
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Milliken & Company: Global Industry Leader in the Sustainable Manufacturing of Performance and Protective Textiles

Milliken & Company is a global industrial manufacturer that has been solving everyday problems with innovative solutions for over 150 years. Their research, design, manufacturing and consulting expertise span multiple markets, including floor coverings, specialty chemicals, and performance and protective textiles. In 2020, in light of the demand for critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect America’s frontline workers, Milliken pivoted their in-house capacities to produce fabrics for advanced medical PPE. Milliken’s standard products are woven and knitted protective textiles used in uniforms in the dental, education and hospitality industries. Milliken integrates high-quality cotton into several fabric blends, such as their UltraSoft®...
BUSINESS
just-drinks.com

How the Internet of Things can help beverage brand owners track consumer behaviour and trends – focus

Internet of Things (IoT) technology can be hugely valuable to consumer goods companies when astutely implemented – enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs and providing a better customer experience, says a new report. When IoT collects data, 5G technology transmits it and artificial intelligence (AI) extracts insight from it, companies can...
RETAIL
HackerNoon

How to Sort Through Trends in Software Development

One problem for programming beginners is the abundance of trends. The field consistently gives birth to dozens of new niches, technologies, and business models, which can be truly overwhelming. This problem isn’t simply philosophical in nature -- as when feeling overwhelmed with options and possibilities makes focus a feeble goal. But the reality hits when it's incredibly difficult to pick the right technology stack for career specialization.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Persado and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Powerful AI Communications and Marketing Platform to the Public Sector

Persado’s Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft SEWP V, ITES-SW2 and OMNIA Partners Contracts. Persado, the leading AI content generation and decisioning platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Persado’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading AI content platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), OMNIA Partners contracts and through the company’s reseller partners.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy