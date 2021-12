It looks like many people will be quitting their job soon, at least, that’s what the latest findings were from a study conducted by job website CV Library.According to the website’s survey of 2,000 employees, three our of four of them are considering handing in their notice in 2022.Meanwhile, the same number of people plan to either retrain or improve their skillset.Many of those surveyed said their reasons for quitting were to do with general career changes in addition to looking for better pay and more flexible working situations. A third of those surveyed, however, said they simply felt “burnt...

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO