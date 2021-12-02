ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pluralsight Appoints Greg Ceccarelli To EVP And General Manager Of Pluralsight Flow

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, Inc., the technology workforce development company, today announced the appointment of Greg Ceccarelli as EVP and General Manager of Pluralsight Flow. Reporting to Pluralsight co-founder and CEO Aaron Skonnard, Greg will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Pluralsight's Flow product line, helping engineering teams develop engineering insights and workflow efficiencies in order to optimize product delivery.

"As a technology leader with a deep SaaS and data science background, Greg knows first-hand the value Pluralsight Flow can create for our customers," said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. "His perspective on how to best serve and enable the needs of engineering organizations by using data to improve the Developer Experience combined with his strategic and operational leadership experience will help us meet the needs of our customers as we continue to empower large enterprises around the world to deliver on their technology strategies."

Greg brings more than a decade of technology leadership experience to Pluralsight. Most recently, Greg served as Director of Data Science at GitHub, where he was responsible for the company's machine learning pipelines and developer productivity research products, including the Annual State of the Octoverse reports and The Good Day Project. Prior to GitHub, Greg worked at some of the world's largest technology companies, including Google, IBM, and Dropbox as well as AlixPartners, the results driven global consulting firm.

"I'm thrilled to join the executive leadership team at Pluralsight and lead Pluralsight's Flow product," said Ceccarelli. "Improving the Developer Experience is absolutely critical in enabling engineering effectiveness as all companies become software companies and seek growth via the transformations of their businesses."

Greg holds a bachelor's degree in economics from The American University and a master's degree in information and data science from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com.

Media Contact: DJ Anderson, VP Communications dj@pluralsight.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pluralsight-appoints-greg-ceccarelli-to-evp-and-general-manager-of-pluralsight-flow-301436451.html

SOURCE Pluralsight

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Exela Technologies, Inc. Announces Successful Results And Expiration Of Exchange Offer And Consent Solicitation

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or the "Company") (XELA) - Get Exela Technologies, Inc. Report today announced the expiration and final results with respect to the previously announced exchange offer (the "Exchange Offer") that certain of its subsidiaries (the "Issuers") launched on October 27, 2021, as amended on November 19, 2021 and November 26, 2021, to exchange up to $225 million in cash and new 11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "New Notes") for the Issuers' outstanding 10.000% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the "Old Notes") and a solicitation of consents to proposed amendments with respect to the indenture governing the Old Notes (the "Consent Solicitation").
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Poets and Quants

Ms. Healthcare Operations To General Management

I am from Latin America and graduated as an engineer above my class average GPA from the third best university in LATAM with an upward GPA. After college, I started my career in Healthcare in a rotational leadership program in operations and supply and had 4 promotions after that. Currently, I am a sales operations manager and manage a team of 20 people.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
martechseries.com

Bill.com Hires Experienced Brand-Builder Sarah Acton as Chief Marketing Officer

Bill.com, a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial processes for small and midsized businesses (SMBs), announced that Sarah Acton has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Reporting to CEO and Founder René Lacerte, Sarah will be a member of the executive leadership team.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
TheStreet

Investor Alert: The M&A Firm Is Announces An Investigation Of The Merger Of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. - GNOG

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the firm Monteverde & Associates PC ("M&A Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. ("GNOG" or the "Company") ( GNOG ),relating to its acquisition by DraftKings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, GNOG shareholders will receive 0.365 shares of DraftKings per share they own.
GAMBLING
aithority.com

QPR Delivers Enterprise Architecture And Data Management Modeling Service Solutions As Saas To Istekki LIC

Istekki LLC, a Finnish service integrator for health and social services organizations and municipalities, has chosen QPR as their service provider for the management, modeling, and planning of enterprise architecture and information management. The agreement period is four years and Istekki has estimated the total value of the agreement for the said period to be approximately EUR 1.6 million. The customer has an additional option to extend the agreement for up to four years. Under the upcoming agreement, the customer has no minimum purchase commitment. This procurement decision is final at the end of the 14-day appeal period mandated by the Act on Public Procurement.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AutoZone Announces Change To Executive Committee

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) - Get AutoZone, Inc. Report, today announced that Mark Finestone, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Innovation, Customer Satisfaction, will retire in early 2022. "I give special thanks to Mark Finestone for his many contributions and years of remarkable service...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evp#Pluralsight Flow#Pluralsight Inc#Pluralsight Co Founder#Saas#Data Science#State Of The Octoverse
martechseries.com

oVice Announces Business Partnership With Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

A variety of video options are now available in the virtual office: oVice. oVice has recently agreed and signed a business partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., the provider of the Zoom video communication platform. This partnership will allow oVice’s customers to seamlessly access from its service platform to a Zoom meeting without having to move from one tool to another.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TYSON FOODS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Tyson Foods, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) - Get Tyson Foods, Inc. Class A Report on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Tyson Foods on February 2, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Tyson Foods have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Supply chain risk, keeping top talent and capital investment—all on the radar of CFOs this week

What seemed like feasible solutions for supply chain woes actually didn’t pan out as expected, according to McKinsey & Company’s latest report. In 2020, 40% of senior supply chain executives surveyed planned on nearshoring (transferring a business operation to a nearby country) and increasing their supplier base, but only 15% said those efforts were completed in the past 12 months, the report found. Meanwhile, less than half (47%) of respondents said last year that increasing inventory of critical products was a priority; and in 2021, 61% said they’ve implemented that practice. In addition, 38% said in 2020 regionalization was key, yet just 25% said it was implemented. About 95% of respondents also said they have formal supply-chain risk-management processes. The most important step is for CFOs to work together with supply chain leaders as processes are formalized, said Knut Alicke, a McKinsey partner.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Jitterbit Names Jill Ransome Chief Marketing Officer

Former Tangoe CMO joins executive team to accelerate Jitterbit’s growth. Jitterbit, the API transformation company, announced it has named Jill Ransome its new Chief Marketing Officer, the company’s first female CMO. Bringing more than 24 years of marketing, brand development and sales management experience to the role, Ransome will lead marketing efforts across the company, strengthening Jitterbit’s footprint with the acquisitions of eBridge Connections and Wevo to build a unified, global brand.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Google
channele2e.com

Deloitte Acquires Oracle Cloud Consulting Partner BIAS

Deloitte announced it will acquire the assets of Bias Corp., a cloud consulting firm and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) specialist. Deloitte has acquired BIAS, a cloud consulting firm and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) specialist based in the United States and India. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Twitter's Design, Engineering Heads to Step Down in Management Rejig

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Friday its engineering head Michael Montano and design chief Dantley Davis would step down from their roles by the end of this month, as part of a broader management restructuring at the social networking site. The moves come just days after co-founder Jack Dorsey...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Mexico’s Mendel secures $35M to tackle LatAm’s corporate spend management problem

The Mexico-based startup closed the $15 million Series A round and $20 million debt financing after participating in Y Combinator’s Winter 2021 cohort. ALLVP and Infinity Ventures, a firm founded by a trio of ex-PayPal execs, co-led the equity raise. A number of angel investors also participated, including Airbase founder and CEO Thejo Kote, Auth0 co-founder and CTO Matias Woloski, Mercado Libre CFO Pedro Arnt, Kavak COO Federico Ranero and Bain Capital’s Keri Gohman, among others.
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

VMware-AWS partnership helps orgs follow the smartest path to cloud

Application modernization is heading the agenda around boardroom tables across the globe. The stakes are high, with successful digitization drawing a clear line between market winners and losers. But the path to cloud is seldom clear. And playing it safe, many companies have chosen to leave the most important, mission-critical applications to last.
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

Corza Medical acquires Katena Products

Katena develops ophthalmic products used across cataract, glaucoma and corneal surgeries, including precision surgical instruments, single-use devices and specialty biologics, according to a news release. The company, which has more than 200 employees across North America and Europe, has sold products in more than 110 countries to more than 5,000 customers.
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Amazon CTO Werner Vogels recalls the past to position AWS and cloud for the future

For a top technologist accustomed to keeping a laser focus on the future, Werner Vogels positioned much of his keynote at AWS re:Invent by looking back into the past. As if to amplify the historical theme of his presentation, Vogels (pictured) strode the keynote stage today wearing a T-shirt — he wears one that celebrates favorite rock bands every year — that celebrated The Stranglers, a British punk rock band formed in the 1970s. One hit single from band’s early years was “Something Better Change.”
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Messagepoint Announces OEM Agreement with Sefas

Messagepoint announced that it has entered into a global OEM partnership with Sefas. Messagepoint will leverage Sefas Designer’s communications composition capabilities in Messagepoint Composer, a new add-on module to the Messagepoint platform. In addition, the enterprise communications processing (ECP) capabilities available in the Sefas Harmonie Communications Suite and the digital archive product will be offered through an add-on module called Messagepoint ECP to provide communications processing, delivery, tracking and archiving capabilities.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy