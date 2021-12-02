Vishay Intertechnology SiC45x Family Honored With 2021 AspenCore EE Awards Asia Award

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) - Get Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Report today announced that the company's SiC45x family of microBUCK ® synchronous buck regulators has been named a 2021 AspenCore EE Awards Asia winner in the Power IC Product category. Offering output current ratings up to 40 A in the compact PowerPAK ® 5 mm by 7 mm package, the devices were honored in recognition of their increased power density and transient response compared to previous-generation regulators.

Presented by AspenCore, the world's largest media group within the technical electronics sector, the EE Awards Asia program honors the products, companies, and individuals making a difference every day in Asia's electronics industry. Winners are selected by a committee comprised of AspenCore's global senior industry analysts, as well as online voting by readers and users. This year, Vishay's SiC45x family received the most votes in the Power IC Product category.

The high power density of the SiC45x devices is made possible by co-packaging high performance n-channel trench MOSFETs with a PWM controller in a compact package. The regulators offer low operating current in idle mode, enabling peak efficiency up to 98 % and reducing power losses. Intended to simplify the design of high performance point of load (POL) converters, the integrated devices require minimal external components for configuration and loop compensation.

The SiC45x family regulators offer current ratings of 15 A, 25 A, and 40 A with input voltages from 4.5 V to 20 V. They are internally compensated over the entire V IN and V OUT range of operation. Highly configurable, the devices combine their wide input voltage range with an adjustable output voltage from 0.3 V to 12 V. The extremely versatile regulators are ideal for a wide range of applications, including POL converters in cloud computing, enterprise servers, and industrial computers, in addition to networking, telecom, and storage systems.

Award winners were recognized at a ceremony held on Nov. 16 at Le Méridien Taipei hotel. Augustine Chang, MOSFETs Business Marketing Director of Vishay Asia, accepted the award on Vishay's behalf. The complete list of winners is available at https://site.eettaiwan.com/events/eeaward2021/index_en.html#award.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech.™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. microBUCK and PowerPAK are registered trademarks of Siliconix incorporated.

