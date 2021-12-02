ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Join Online Event "Overview Of IEEE Standards And IEEE Circuits And Systems Society Standards Activities Sub Division (IEEE CASS SASD)"

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The second outreach event will be held on 8 December 2021 as a virtual meeting hosted by IEEE Silicon Valley CASS chapter. Professionals working in areas related to Circuits and Systems are encouraged to attend to know more about how to get involved in the development of new standards. Attendees worldwide can join virtually by registering at this Eventbrite link: Overview of IEEE Standards And IEEE Circuits and Systems Society Standards Tickets, Wed, Dec 8, 2021 at 6:00 PM

Speakers:

Dr. Yen-Kuang Chen, VP, Technical Activities, IEEE Circuits and Systems SocietyBoard Member of IEEE CASS & Interim CASS SASDDr. Chen is an IEEE Fellow and the Senior Director of Alibaba DAMO Academy. He has 80+ US patents and 100+ technical publications.

Dr. Kiran Gunnam, Industry Member of BoG, IEEE Circuits and Systems SocietyChair of IEEE CASS Interim SASDDr. Gunnam currently works as Distinguished Engineer - Machine Learning & Computer Vision at Western Digital Research, USA. He has 86 US patents and his patented work has already been incorporated in more than 2 billion data storage and Wi-Fi chips and is set to continue to be incorporated in more than 500 million chips per year.

How to follow IEEE CASS SASD: Professionals interested in participating in IEEE CASS SASD activities can join this mailing list .

About IEEE CASS SASD: The IEEE Circuits and Systems Society (CASS) recently approved establishing the Standards Activities Sub Division (SASD) under its Technical Activities (TA) Division. IEEE CASS SASD will be starting efforts to provide core standards for the benefit of industry including integrated circuit design and test systems, arithmetic, microprocessors, domain specific accelerators such as error correction coding, video and AI.

Interim SASD comprises of the following membersDr. Yen-Kuang Chen, VP, IEEE CASS Technical Activities Dr. Kiran Gunnam, IEEE CASS BoG & Chair of Interim SASDDr. Victor Grimblatt, IEEE CASS BoG Prof. Lu Yu, IEEE CASS BoGProf. Wen-Hsiao Peng, IEEE CASS BoGProf. Touradj Ebrahimi, IEEE CASS BoG

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/join-online-event-overview-of-ieee-standards-and-ieee-circuits-and-systems-society-standards-activities-sub-division-ieee-cass-sasd-301435994.html

SOURCE IEEE CASS SASD

Comments / 0

Related
nfcw.com

British Standards Institute unveils NFC digital ID system for construction products

The British Standards Institute (BSI) has launched a digital object identification (DOI) system that enables users to access information about individual building products and verify their origin and identity at every stage of the supply chain and construction process by scanning an NFC/RFID tag or QR code. The BSI Identify...
NFL
TheStreet

Precision BioSciences To Host Virtual Webcast And Conference Call To Review Interim Phase 1/2a PBCAR0191 CAR T Data And Provide CAR T Program Updates On Saturday, December 11, 2021

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company using its ARCUS® genome editing platform to develop allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced it will review interim data results presented at the 63 rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting from the PBCAR0191 CD19 allogeneic CAR T program and provide other CAR T program updates during a company-hosted webcast and conference call on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Akeso Announces Launch Of U.S. Investigator-Initiated Study Of Cadonilimab (PD-1/CTLA-4 Bispecific Antibody)

HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK) announced that the company will support an investigator-initiated study (IIS) to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Akeso's novel, first-in-class anti-PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, cadonilimab, for the treatment of neuroendocrine cervical carcinoma in the United States. Following a review of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
uky.edu

SPARK Lab Wins Best Paper Award at 2021 IEEE ICRERA Conference

The paper “Power Factor and Reactive Power in US Residences - Survey and EnergyPlus Modeling,”, authored by SPARK and PEIK researchers from the University of Kentucky (UK), has received a Best Paper Award at the 10th edition of the International Conference on Renewable Energy Research and Applications (ICRERA). The event was held in a hybrid format, in-person in Istanbul, Turkey and online via web conference. Recent annual editions of the conference took place in Glasgow, Scotland; Brasov, Romania; San Diego, California; and Birmingham, England.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ieee#Silicon Valley#Ieee Silicon Valley Cass#Circuits And Systems#Vp#Ieee Circuits#Societyboard#Ieee Cass Interim#Alibaba Damo Academy#Western Digital Research#Wi Fi#Ai
TheStreet

Minim Announces New Employment Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

MANCHESTER, NH, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim , Inc. (MINM) - Get Minim, Inc. Report, the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today announces that the Minim Board of Directors and its Compensation Committee approved a grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) to new employee Bill Wallace, covering an aggregate of 188,274 shares of common stock.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of Upsized $180 Million Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 18,000,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $180 million. The Company's units commenced trading on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq"), on December 2, 2021, under the ticker symbol "ROCAU." Each unit consists of one share of the Company's common stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "ROC" and "ROCAR," respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing December 9, 2021

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ENTFU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing December 9, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A ordinary shares ("Class A Ordinary Shares") and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols "ENTF" and "ENTFW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "ENTFU."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

New Telehealth Suite Provides Key Tools For Medical Offices

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExamRoom Live is making work easier for doctors and staff. This web app offers a better way to see patients and run a medical practice. ExamRoom Live eliminates signing up for multiple platforms to handle telehealth, payment, text messaging, Efax, and time tracking. Now all the necessary operating tools are in one place! Onboarding takes less than 10 minutes, and pricing starts at $10 per month.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Black couple selling home got higher valuation when they asked white friend to pretend it was theirs

A Black couple in California has sued a real estate firm alleging their home was undervalued by nearly $500,000 (£377,877) because of their race.Paul and Tenisha Austin, residents of Marin County near San Francisco, alleged in a lawsuit that their real estate appraiser Janette Miller, her company Miller and Perotti Real Estate Appraisals and national appraisal company AMC Links LLC, through which Ms Miller was contacted, racially discriminated against the couple while valuing their house.The couple filed a housing discrimination lawsuit in the Northern District of California on Thursday.The couple said their home was purchased in 2016 at $550,000...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

U.S. Bomber Fleets On Chopping Block As B-21 Debuts

To paraphrase Charles Dickens, the best of times and the worst of times lie ahead in 2022 for the U.S. Air Force bomber fleet. Over the next 12 months, the Air Force is expected to roll out—and perhaps even fly—the B-21 Raider, the first new stealth bomber in 22 years to roll off Northrop Grumman’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pharmacytimes.com

Longer Interval Between First, Second COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Dose Associated With Higher Antibody Levels

A longer interval between first and second doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines results in a stronger immune response, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. The investigators compared blood test results from a total of 186 paramedics, some of whom received their second dose less than 4 weeks after receiving the first, whereas others received second doses after 6 to 7 weeks.
SCIENCE
investing.com

Biden Official Heckled by Oil Group After Urging Shale Boost

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s No. 2 energy official was heckled at an international oil conference after admonishing U.S. drillers to step up production in the industry’s de facto hometown. Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk told shale explorers on Monday that the government already has done its part to lower...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
72K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy