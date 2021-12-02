Join Online Event "Overview Of IEEE Standards And IEEE Circuits And Systems Society Standards Activities Sub Division (IEEE CASS SASD)"

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The second outreach event will be held on 8 December 2021 as a virtual meeting hosted by IEEE Silicon Valley CASS chapter. Professionals working in areas related to Circuits and Systems are encouraged to attend to know more about how to get involved in the development of new standards. Attendees worldwide can join virtually by registering at this Eventbrite link: Overview of IEEE Standards And IEEE Circuits and Systems Society Standards Tickets, Wed, Dec 8, 2021 at 6:00 PM

Speakers:

Dr. Yen-Kuang Chen, VP, Technical Activities, IEEE Circuits and Systems SocietyBoard Member of IEEE CASS & Interim CASS SASDDr. Chen is an IEEE Fellow and the Senior Director of Alibaba DAMO Academy. He has 80+ US patents and 100+ technical publications.

Dr. Kiran Gunnam, Industry Member of BoG, IEEE Circuits and Systems SocietyChair of IEEE CASS Interim SASDDr. Gunnam currently works as Distinguished Engineer - Machine Learning & Computer Vision at Western Digital Research, USA. He has 86 US patents and his patented work has already been incorporated in more than 2 billion data storage and Wi-Fi chips and is set to continue to be incorporated in more than 500 million chips per year.

How to follow IEEE CASS SASD: Professionals interested in participating in IEEE CASS SASD activities can join this mailing list .

About IEEE CASS SASD: The IEEE Circuits and Systems Society (CASS) recently approved establishing the Standards Activities Sub Division (SASD) under its Technical Activities (TA) Division. IEEE CASS SASD will be starting efforts to provide core standards for the benefit of industry including integrated circuit design and test systems, arithmetic, microprocessors, domain specific accelerators such as error correction coding, video and AI.

Interim SASD comprises of the following membersDr. Yen-Kuang Chen, VP, IEEE CASS Technical Activities Dr. Kiran Gunnam, IEEE CASS BoG & Chair of Interim SASDDr. Victor Grimblatt, IEEE CASS BoG Prof. Lu Yu, IEEE CASS BoGProf. Wen-Hsiao Peng, IEEE CASS BoGProf. Touradj Ebrahimi, IEEE CASS BoG

