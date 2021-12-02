GE Digital Achieves #2 Position In Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: AI Vendors For DER Integration

Guidehouse Insights released the results of its most recent research report, AI Vendors for DER Integration. The analysis recognizes GE Digital as a leader in the delivery of software to manage Renewables and Distributed Energy Resource (DER) on the electric grid so that utilities can address decarbonization and increase reliability, safety, and stability.

The Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard report evaluates the relative strengths and weaknesses of vendors active in any major market segment. In this report, Guidehouse evaluated 14 vendors that determined their overall position in their Leaderboard in these four areas: Leaders, Contenders, Challengers, and Followers. Leaders are vendors that scored 75 or above in both Strategy and Execution. GE Digital received a 79.8 overall score, second in the rankings.

GE Digital's dual approach to analytics enables a utility to utilize a data science platform to perform analytics or leverage a portfolio of analytic capabilities. The analytics capabilities are embedded within existing IT and OT systems or offered as functional, application agnostic modules. GE Digital's microservices-based solutions, offer deployment flexibility, faster time to value, and interoperability with existing legacy systems and vendors.

The report highlights GE Digital's broad analytics solutions that enable faster, higher fidelity, data access and optimization that is required to address the challenges posed by increasing DER penetration on the grid. Leading-edge solutions leverage AI capabilities including computer vision, natural language processing, and machine learning (ML) for detection, prediction, forecasting, optimization, and overall grid management. ML is foundational to the GE Digital portfolio to optimize complex actions that span grid use cases including asset inspections, vegetation management, and storm preparedness.

"Advances in analytics capabilities and the influx in available data have positioned AI as a successful and necessary tool for grid management," said Hannah Davis, Senior Research Analyst - AI and Advanced Analytics, Guidehouse Insights, one of the authors of the report. "The companies that are named leaders, like GE Digital, have clearly differentiated themselves from the competition through exceptional technology development, strong partner relationships, a sustainable business model, and significant market traction. Leaders are currently in the strongest position for long-term success in the AI for DER integration market."

Offering an analytics platform, analytic modules, and DER-enabled ADMS, Energy Management Systems (EMS), Geospatial Information Systems (GIS) and Market Management solutions contributes to GE Digital's Technology and Go-to-Market Strategy scores. Focusing on grid analytics, it has extended its portfolio to include advanced forecasting, EV charging optimization, and integration of small-scale renewables. Having 40% of the world's electricity relying on GE Digital's Grid software was a proof point of GE's domain knowledge and geographic reach.

"Advanced AI-based analytics are a key enabler to orchestrate DERs and manage the pace of change, scale, and complexity," said Jim Walsh, GE Digital General Manager Grid Software. "We are proud to be named a leader in this report that recognizes the importance of our innovation investment in Renewables and DER Orchestration. This is a strategic tenant for our business. We are fortunate to partner with the most progressive utility and market operators globally to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the electric grid of the future."

